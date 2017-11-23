Restaurants

What’s on the menu at The Civic, the Broadview Hotel’s swanky new dining room

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: The Civic
Contact: 106 Broadview Ave., 416-362-8439, thebroadviewhotel.ca, @broadviewhotel
Neighbourhood: South Riverdale
Owners: Streetcar Developments and Design
Chef: Executive chef John Sinopoli (Table 17, Ascari Enoteca, Gare de l’Est) and chef de cuisine Joey Agostino (Table 17, Richmond Station, Skin and Bones)

The food

Modern takes on Victorian-era dishes that Sinopoli found listed on vintage Toronto menus: red-deer tartare, braised rabbit leg and even an elk chop. Desserts by Sarah Battye (Spoke Club) include brandy snaps filled with cognac-spiked Chantilly cream, and an Eton mess.

A side of roasted heirloom carrots with caraway cream. $8.

 

A side of beets with stilton. $7.

 

Cod croquettes with caponata and fresh oregano. $12.

 

Sautéed fall mushrooms on house-made brioche with frisée and a poached duck egg. $16.

 

Duck confit with a white-bean-and-braised-leek ragu, pearl onions and burnt-lemon dressing. $30.

 

Braised rabbit leg with simmered spelt, roasted radishes and baby carrots and lavender jus. $28.

 

Organic heritage chicken with sautéed lettuce, Hen of the Woods mushrooms and porcini thyme jus. $27 (half) and $49 (whole).

 

A balanced meal.

 

The drinks

A diverse wine list and a short menu of spirit-forward cocktails that use ingredients similar to those found in drinks between 1850 and 1920.

The Buck & Break is designed to look like a snow globe, and contains Hennessy VS Cognac, absinthe, Angostura, cava and sugar. $16.

 

Uphill Both Ways is made with Buffalo Trace bourbon, Amaro Nonino, cream sherry, amontillado sherry and Xocolatl Mole bitters from Bittermens. It’s served room temperature to acknowledge that ice was a rare commodity in the 1800s. $14.

 

Dingman, the house cocktail, is made with Tanqueray gin, Peychaud’s Aperitivo, grapefruit juice, rhubarb syrup, egg whites and Peychaud’s bitters. $14.

 

The space

The 100-seat dining room decked out in dark tones and leather-upholstered furniture is all turn-of-the-century glamour. A semi-private space for 14, located between the wine cellar and kitchen, can be closed off with a velvet curtain. The 126-year-old building’s original brick façade and factory glass windows were preserved.

Here’s the semi-private space. It can be closed off with a velvet curtain printed with members of the mustelidae (raccoons, badgers, otters) family.

 

The hotel’s lobby bar, located across from the restaurant, is a more casual, all-day space that features food from The Civic’s kitchen, with an additional burger.

 

