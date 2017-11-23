What’s on the menu at The Civic, the Broadview Hotel’s swanky new dining room

Name: The Civic Contact: 106 Broadview Ave., 416-362-8439, thebroadviewhotel.ca, @broadviewhotel Neighbourhood: South Riverdale Owners: Streetcar Developments and Design Chef: Executive chef John Sinopoli (Table 17, Ascari Enoteca, Gare de l’Est) and chef de cuisine Joey Agostino (Table 17, Richmond Station, Skin and Bones)
The food
Modern takes on Victorian-era dishes that Sinopoli found listed on vintage Toronto menus: red-deer tartare, braised rabbit leg and even an elk chop. Desserts by Sarah Battye (Spoke Club) include brandy snaps filled with cognac-spiked Chantilly cream, and an Eton mess.
The drinks
A diverse wine list and a short menu of spirit-forward cocktails that use ingredients similar to those found in drinks between 1850 and 1920.
The space
The 100-seat dining room decked out in dark tones and leather-upholstered furniture is all turn-of-the-century glamour. A semi-private space for 14, located between the wine cellar and kitchen, can be closed off with a velvet curtain. The 126-year-old building’s original brick façade and factory glass windows were preserved.