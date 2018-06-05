What’s on the menu at City Betty, chef Alex Molitz’s new restaurant on the Danforth

Name: City Betty Contact: 1352 Danforth Ave., 647-271-3949, citybetty.com, @citybetty Neighbourhood: The Danforth Previously: The Borough Owner: Amanda Gatien Chef: Alex Molitz (Farmhouse Tavern, Geraldine, Waupoos Estate Winery and Restaurant)
The food
A changing menu that draws from both Molitz’s and Gatien’s ties to California, New York and Ontario. They call City Betty a “seven-season kitchen,” and Gatien explains the description as such: “In Ontario you have spring, late spring, summer, early fall, fall, and two kinds of winter—really cold and right before spring when you can still get a lot of root vegetables.” Open for lunch, dinner and weekend brunch, there’s also a kid-friendly menu that includes cheesy pasta, a burger and treats from Glory Hole Doughnuts.
The drinks
Local beer, some wine and a cocktail list of zodiac-based creations curated by Sarah Evans (House of Commons). The drinks are made using recipes developed by some of Toronto’s top female bartenders.
The space
The restaurant’s name is a reference to the city of New York, combined with a Californian surfer term for a babe (a Betty). “And Betty is my grandmother, who I adore and love,” says Gatien. (City Betty’s logo also includes the California poppy, the New York rose and the Ontario Trillium). A tiny 10-seat patio is on the way.