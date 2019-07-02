What’s on the menu at Chotto Matte, Toronto’s new Nikkei restaurant and cocktail lounge

Name: Chotto Matte

Contact: 161 Bay St., 416-988-8097, chotto-matte.com/toronto, @chottomattetor

Neighbourhood: Financial District

Owners: Kurt Zdesar (NZR Group)

Executive chef: Jordan Sclare (NZR Group including Chotto Matte London and Miami, Black Roe and Fucina; London’s Aqua Kyoto, Buddha Bar, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, Savoy Hotel)

Accessibility: Accessible entrance through Brookfield Place; washroom up flight of stairs.

The food

A full spectrum of Japanese-Peruvian seafood dishes served with Nikkei dipping sauces, and sharing plates of robata-grilled meats. Besides vegetarian and Nikkei sharing menus, there’s a by-request “Chef Experience,” as well as luxury bento boxes and express toban yaki (sizzling beef) sets for lunch.

The drinks

Japanese whiskey, sake and pisco aplenty, plus a few local beers on tap, a few Japanese beers in bottles and a list of international wines by the glass and bottle. There are also classic and signature cocktails, like the Yuzu Martini and the Nikkei Negroni.

The space

The 10,000-square-foot, Andy Martin Architecture–designed space is decorated with dramatic murals and includes various sitting areas, including a robata grill counter, a sushi bar and a main dining room that can seat 220 guests. AkACHAN, the cocktail lounge, will host nightly DJs and live entertainment. Coming soon: a Front Street–flanking heated terrace that will accommodate up to 150 people.