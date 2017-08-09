What’s on the menu at Chop Chop, a fast-casual Taiwanese restaurant

Name: Chop Chop

Contact: 771 Dundas St. W., 416-842-8277, chop-chop.ca, @chopchop_to

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Previously: Kadbanu

Owners and chefs: Eric Tiao (Bent) and Feng-Chen Tiao (Yu Shan Dumpling Cuisine)

The food

Taiwanese street food and popular Chinese dishes come out of the kitchen quickly at this family-run space. Younger brother Steven helped with the design and branding; middle brother Kevin works the floor; and father, Yi-Pu, works in the kitchen. Those who remember the dumplings from Yu Shan Dumpling Cuisine (which existed in the same space 10 years ago) will be pleased to see that the boiled and pan-fried dumplings are available again. Other items on the short menu include deep-fried shrimp wontons, mapo tofu, and shrimp and barbecue-pork fried rice.

The drinks

Domestic and imported beers by the bottle, a couple of house wines, plum wine and sake, plus the usual non-alcoholic lineup, including soy milk.

The space

The brightly lit space seats 32 right now, and there’s a 30-seat patio in the works. Fun fact: Mrs. Tiao, who has owned Avon Hairstylist across the street for 35 years, says her clients like the fact that they can “chop chop their hair and then eat at Chop Chop after.”