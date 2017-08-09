Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Chop Chop, a fast-casual Taiwanese restaurant

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Chop Chop
Contact: 771 Dundas St. W., 416-842-8277, chop-chop.ca, @chopchop_to
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Previously: Kadbanu
Owners and chefs: Eric Tiao (Bent) and Feng-Chen Tiao (Yu Shan Dumpling Cuisine)

The food

Taiwanese street food and popular Chinese dishes come out of the kitchen quickly at this family-run space. Younger brother Steven helped with the design and branding; middle brother Kevin works the floor; and father, Yi-Pu, works in the kitchen. Those who remember the dumplings from Yu Shan Dumpling Cuisine (which existed in the same space 10 years ago) will be pleased to see that the boiled and pan-fried dumplings are available again. Other items on the short menu include deep-fried shrimp wontons, mapo tofu, and shrimp and barbecue-pork fried rice.

Cucumber salad. $6.

 

Hot and sour soup made using Mrs. Tiao’s secret recipe. $5.

 

Mrs. Tiao’s pan-fried green onion pancake is less dense that the usual, and chock full of scallions. $5.

 

A vegetarian version of sautéed green beans that replaces pork with preserved mustard tuber. $8.

 

Boiled pork-and-chive dumplings. $7 for 12.

 

Pan-fried pork-and-chive dumplings. $9 for eight.

 

Taiwanese braised beef noodle soup, made with veal instead of traditional shank. $10.

 

Shanghai stir-fried noodles with shrimp and barbecue pork. $12.

 

A fruit tart with ginger, star anise and cinnamon-infused custard, and a mini chocolate mousse éclair with ginger and cinnamon ganache. $6 for both.

 

The drinks

Domestic and imported beers by the bottle, a couple of house wines, plum wine and sake, plus the usual non-alcoholic lineup, including soy milk.

The space

The brightly lit space seats 32 right now, and there’s a 30-seat patio in the works. Fun fact: Mrs. Tiao, who has owned Avon Hairstylist across the street for 35 years, says her clients like the fact that they can “chop chop their hair and then eat at Chop Chop after.”

Here’s where the patio will go.

Topics: Chop Chop Eric Tiao Feng-Chen Tiao Openings

 

