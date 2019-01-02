What’s on the menu at Casa La Palma, La Palma’s new second-floor lounge

Name: Casa La Palma

Contact: 849 Dundas St. W., 2nd floor, 416-368-4567, lapalma.ca, @lapalmato

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Owners: AlterEgo (Constantine, Scarlet Door at the Anndore House, La Palma) composed of Craig Harding and Alexandra Hutchison (Campagnolo) with Jack and Domenic Scarangella and Steve Christian (Mercatto)

Chefs: Culinary director Craig Harding and executive chef Julian D’Ippolito (La Palma, Campagnolo)

The food

Snacks and small plates, including antipasti like cheese and salumi, seafood and sweets. The seasonally changing menu draws flavour from Italian and Mediterranean cuisines, and might feature a platter of lomo Iberico next to whole-roasted celeriac, beef tartare with truffle sauce and pepitas, or togarashi-dusted celery slices topped with mint and pecorino.

























The drinks

Sommelier Alexis Kronwald-deBruyn’s changing wine list features some interesting by-the-glass options, as well as a wide range of bottles from smaller producers, including some low-intervention and sustainable stuff, plus plenty of sparkling. Bartender Josh Boismier (The Cloak Room) is responsible for the Casa La Palma’s signature cocktails.

























The space

Inspired by Palm Springs’ sunken living rooms with central fireplaces, Hutchison (Studio Marlowe) created a space that can accommodate 60 people between its private dining area, bar and lounge. Slated for spring 2019: a rooftop patio with its own private dining room (that doubles as a DJ booth).