What’s on the menu at Brickworks Ciderhouse, the east end’s new shrine to cider

Name: Brickworks Ciderhouse

Contact: 709 Queen St. E., 647-341-4500, theciderhouse.ca, @brickworkscider

Neighbourhood: South Riverdale

Previously: An Sibin Pub

Co-founders: Chris Noll and Adam Gerrits

Owner: Mill Street (which is owned by Labatt, which is in turn owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev)

Chef: Dario Zamora

The drinks

Nine taps devoted to the cidery’s bigger brews (Batch: 1904, Brickworks 501) and their smaller-batch house creations, like mint-basil, the fan favourite so far. Cidermaker Martha Lowry has been experimenting with various apples and yeasts, with plans to produce at least 40 different ciders this year. “Our limit will be space, not ideas,” says Lowry, who just ordered in a batch of different aging barrels including port, tequila and bourbon. Eventually, she plans to begin introducing Toronto to some of the styles popular in Normandy: ultra-low sugar and flat options are being discussed.

The single guest cider is currently Spirit Tree’s Winter Bliss, while the remaining five taps are dedicated to Mill Street beers. The cocktails include a few cider-revised classics, like a cider mimosa and a cider mojito.

The food

More than half of what’s on the menu incorporates cider. The apple-based beverage is used to braise meats, steam cockles and dress salads. Heck, even the fries get brined in apple cider vinegar before being tossed in the fryer. The seasonal menu will change regularly but always maintain an emphasis on pairing the dishes to the ciders.

The space

Nova Scotia design firm Breakhouse kept the split-level space (adorned with orchard motif murals by Meaghan C. Kehoe) bright and airy.