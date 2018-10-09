Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Blondie’s, the Food Dudes’ new east-end pizza parlour

By | Photography By Renée Suen |  

Name: Blondie’s Pizza
Contact: 1555 Dundas St. E., 437-341-1555, blondiespizza.ca, @blondies_pizza
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Owners: The Food Dudes (Omaw, Rasa, Pantry, Sara) along with operating partner Matt Blondin

The food

Pizza (of course), vegan salads and soft serve—that’s it. “We wanted to do something people like,” says Blondin of the short menu. “I like the east end—the community has been unbelievably helpful and supportive.” All 13-inch pies are made in a Moretti Forni conveyor oven, five available in red (with a sauce made of crushed Bianca di Napoli tomatoes), and the other five in blonde (with a ricotta-Alfredo sauce). The pies are topped with luxe items like full-fat mozzarella, Ezzo pepperoni, truffle butter, Peruvian chilies and local greens. Bonus: complimentary chili gastrique and jalapeño buttermilk ranch dipping sauce on the side!

Savage Greens is one of three vegan salads. It’s made with hydroponic mizuna, spinach, pepperoncini and mixed seeds. $9.

 

Cold Drink/Hot Girl is a red pizza that features Ezzo pepperoni, pickled jalapeños, honey and oregano. $16.

 

Scarlet Sunrise tops a blonde pizza with mushrooms, red onion, truffle butter and baby kale. $17.

 

Epoch 1998 tops a red-sauce base with chorizo meatballs, Peruvian chili peppers, provolone and green onions. $17.

 

A twist of Never Say Never, a pumpkin-spiced latte and The Dark Side, a salted chocolate. $5.

 

The drinks

The unlicensed space serves the basics: soda, juice, water.

The space

The Millennial Pink take-out only operation is kitty-corner to Greenwood Park, so perfect for pizza picnics. They’re already planning to open a downtown location in Commerce Court.

Blondin, doing his thing with some dough.

 

There’s no seating inside, but there are a couple picnic tables outside.

 

Topics: Blondie's Pizza Leslieville Matt Blondin Openings pizza The Food Dudes

 

