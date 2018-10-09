What’s on the menu at Blondie’s, the Food Dudes’ new east-end pizza parlour
Name: Blondie’s Pizza
Contact: 1555 Dundas St. E., 437-341-1555, blondiespizza.ca, @blondies_pizza
Neighbourhood: Leslieville
Owners: The Food Dudes (Omaw, Rasa, Pantry, Sara) along with operating partner Matt Blondin
The food
Pizza (of course), vegan salads and soft serve—that’s it. “We wanted to do something people like,” says Blondin of the short menu. “I like the east end—the community has been unbelievably helpful and supportive.” All 13-inch pies are made in a Moretti Forni conveyor oven, five available in red (with a sauce made of crushed Bianca di Napoli tomatoes), and the other five in blonde (with a ricotta-Alfredo sauce). The pies are topped with luxe items like full-fat mozzarella, Ezzo pepperoni, truffle butter, Peruvian chilies and local greens. Bonus: complimentary chili gastrique and jalapeño buttermilk ranch dipping sauce on the side!
The drinks
The unlicensed space serves the basics: soda, juice, water.
The space
The Millennial Pink take-out only operation is kitty-corner to Greenwood Park, so perfect for pizza picnics. They’re already planning to open a downtown location in Commerce Court.