What’s on the menu at Beauty Barbecue & Smokehouse, Oliver and Bonacini’s new spot in North York

Name: Beauty Barbecue & Smokehouse Contact: Bayview Village, 2901 Bayview Ave., 647-943-6782, beautybbq.com, @beautybbq Neighbourhood: Bayview Village Previously: Origin North Owners: O&B Hospitality Chefs: Corporate executive chef Anthony Walsh and executive chef Andrew Piccinin
The food
Barbecue and smoked meat, available by the pound or stacked on a bun. Sides include pickles and peppers, grilled cornbread, chili made with beef chuck and burnt ends—there’s even a kale salad. Takeout and delivery is available through Foodora, UberEats, and Skip The Dishes.
The drinks
A selection of bottled beer, canned wine, coolers, craft sodas, juice and pop.
The space
The fast-casual restaurant has limited seating inside, but a bunch of picnic tables on the patio make up for that. Fun fact: one whole wall is made of boards from old cornhole games.