What’s on the menu at Bar Sybanne, a new Mediterranean tapas bar on Ossington

By | Photography By Genelle Levy |  

Name: Bar Sybanne
Contact: 229 Ossington Ave., 647-350-9229, barsybanne.com, @barsybanne
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Previously: La Saucisserie
Chef and owner: Howard Dubrovsky (L.A.B., Fonda Lola)

The food

Mediterranean sharing plates divided into three categories: dips (hummus with sumac and za’atar, eggplant with maple and pearl onions), hot (fried Brussels sprout leaves, lamb kofta with pomegranate, and fried chicken with orange-blossom honey) and cold (spiced almonds, whitefish crudo). A short dessert menu includes apple cake with Moroccan-spiced ice cream, and chocolate budino with salted caramel fig jam.

Beet yogurt dip. $6.

 

The Ottoman Salad is coleslaw dressed with a tahini-cider vinaigrette. $9.

 

Fried Brussels sprouts leaves with dates and almonds. $9.

 

Halloumi with marmalade and fresh oregano. $13.

 

 

The drinks

An extensive wine list includes a bunch of by-the-glass options, and there’s a whole bunch of booze by the ounce. There are also a few classic cocktails, as well as some signature drinks designed by the Drake’s Sandy de Almeida, including the English Basilica made with gin, Lillet Blanc, egg white, lime juice, basil and orange blossom.

French 75: choice of gin or cognac, lemon juice, sparkling. $17.

 

A Prophet: cedar-infused bourbon, Amaro Nonino, Benedictine, Angostura bitters. $15.

 

(Courtesy of Bar Sybanne)

 

The space

The walls of the 62-seat space are adorned with intricate lattice work, and front garage windows roll up during warmer weather to create an ersatz patio.

(Courtesy of Bar Sybanne)

 

(Courtesy of Bar Sybanne)

