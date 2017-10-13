What’s on the menu at Bar Sybanne, a new Mediterranean tapas bar on Ossington

Name: Bar Sybanne

Contact: 229 Ossington Ave., 647-350-9229, barsybanne.com, @barsybanne

Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods

Previously: La Saucisserie

Chef and owner: Howard Dubrovsky (L.A.B., Fonda Lola)

The food

Mediterranean sharing plates divided into three categories: dips (hummus with sumac and za’atar, eggplant with maple and pearl onions), hot (fried Brussels sprout leaves, lamb kofta with pomegranate, and fried chicken with orange-blossom honey) and cold (spiced almonds, whitefish crudo). A short dessert menu includes apple cake with Moroccan-spiced ice cream, and chocolate budino with salted caramel fig jam.

The drinks

An extensive wine list includes a bunch of by-the-glass options, and there’s a whole bunch of booze by the ounce. There are also a few classic cocktails, as well as some signature drinks designed by the Drake’s Sandy de Almeida, including the English Basilica made with gin, Lillet Blanc, egg white, lime juice, basil and orange blossom.

The space

The walls of the 62-seat space are adorned with intricate lattice work, and front garage windows roll up during warmer weather to create an ersatz patio.