What’s on the menu at The Aviary, a giant new brewpub in the Canary District
Name: The Aviary Brew Pub
Contact: 484 Front St. E., 647-748-2739, aviarybrewpub.com, @aviarybrewpub
Neighbourhood: Canary District
Owners: Adrian Bishop, Andrew Kaiser, Sebastian and Veronica Lesch, John and Jimmy Peat, Callum Woods
Chef: Joshua Charbonneau (Schmaltz Appetizing)
Head brewer: John Peat (Longslice)
The food
Everything you’d expect from a beer-brewing sports bar: burgers, wings, chili, tater tots, fried chicken sandwiches, house-made sausages—a bunch of salty, cheesy, greasy grub (but made with locally sourced ingredients). Weekends feature a brunch menu of the usual bacon-and-eggy breakfast foods.
The drinks
Beer, of course. There are currently five “home” brews by Longslice on tap (an IPA, a lager, a hibiscus pale ale, a weizen and a golden ale), as well as a couple of “visitors,” including one cider. The on-site brewery is still under construction. Oh, but here’s something fun: check out their interactive coasters.
The space
Situated at the base of a new condo build, the open-concept, baseball-themed space is filled with communal tables, big screens and a bunch of things to keep guests occupied in between innings (foosball, a pool table, a vintage Maximum Hangtime arcade game). A giant wraparound, park-facing patio seats another 130 sports fans and/or beer drinkers.