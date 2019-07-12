What’s on the menu at Ascari, the Leslieville restaurant’s new King West location

Name: Ascari

Contact: 620 King St. W., 416-366-3673, ascari.ca/kingwest, @ascarienoteca

Neighbourhood: King West

Owner: Erik Joyal and John Sinopoli of Ascari Hospitality Group (Ascari Enoteca, Hi-Lo Bar, Gare de l’Est Brasserie)

Chefs: Executive chef John Sinopoli and chef de cuisine Michael Lam (Il Covo, New York’s the Modern, Sydney’s Quay)

Accessibility: Accessible entrance and washroom

The food

A seasonally changing menu featuring modern interpretations of classic Italian plates and house-made pastas that, according to Lam, include no more than three main ingredients. Lunch offers lighter options like olive-oil poached yellowfin tuna (with blistered peppers, Castelvetrano olives, capers, basil, anchovy dressing) or mushroom-stuffed chicken dressed with jus served with roasted baby potatoes or salad. Coming soon: weekend brunch, with things like poached eggs and caponata on toast.

The drinks

A selection of unique and seasonal local large-format beers, signature cocktails made with Italian wines and spirits, and a wine program curated by sommelier Mik Piltz with a focus on the high-elevation wines of the Italian mountain ranges. Coming soon: an aperitivo hour.

The space

Named after Italian race car driver Alberto Ascari, who was known for his interest in food and wine, the Joven Huard–designed space contains mid-century Milanese-style that has an indoor-outdoor vibe. Divided into three sections, the 110-seat restaurant features a communal piazza in the centre flanked by a window-lined dining room and a cozy alcove that can be used for private events for up to 50 guests. A street-side patio has room for another 24 people.