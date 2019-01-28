What’s on the menu at Arthur’s Restaurant, Midtown’s sleek new American-style throwback

Name: Arthur’s

Contact: 12 St. Clair Ave E., 416-348-7000, arthursrestaurant.ca, @arthursrestaurant

Neighbourhood: Deer Park

Previously: Timothy’s World Coffee

Owner: The Chase Hospitality Group (The Chase, the Chase Fish and Oyster, Kasa Moto, Colette Grand Café, Planta, Planta Burger, Palm Lane)

Chef: Chief of culinary Tyler Shedden (Chase Hospitality Group, Café Boulud) and chef de cuisine Jason Hajek

The food

Contemporary takes on American classics, like oysters Rockefeller, lobster thermidor and New York cheesecake. Chase Hospitality Group president Steven Salm says these dishes were among the favourites of his late father, Arthur. The menu is also strong on plant-based items, including a chopped salad, mushroom paté and a lasagna made with almond béchamel. Coming soon: lunch service, and weekend brunch with something called Arthur’s Tower—an array of smoked fish, fresh bagels and all the fixings.

The drinks

The focus here is on cocktails: signature martinis, original creations using house-made infusions, and classics made with American spirits from the pre-Prohibition era.

The space

Taking up more than two storeys of the Weston Centre, Arthur’s can seat 156 guests between two distinct dining rooms: the airy, octagon-shaped Crystal Dining Room and a cozy lounge. A 60-seat 2,000-square-foot rooftop terrace will open later this year.