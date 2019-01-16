What’s on the menu at Après, a new wine bar from the team behind Canis

Name: Après Wine Bar Contact: 1166 Queen St W., 647-292-3317, apreswinebar.ca, @apreswinebar Neighbourhood: Queen West Chef-owner: Jeff Kang (Canis, Bosk) Sommelier Adam Ashukian (Canis)
The food
A changing selection of small snacks and sharing dishes inspired by the food Kang and his staff enjoy eating with wine: Canadian oysters with house-made hot sauce, cured meat, beef tartare, braised ribs, a fried fish sandwich and more. The major focus here is the wine—Kang wants Après to be the place people go after a meal at Canis.
The drinks
A changing selection of low-intervention wines, including many small-lot finds from places like Austria, Australia and South Africa. “The number one rule is that it has to taste good,” Ashukian says. “Just being low-intervention or natural doesn’t mean it will make the cut.” Bartender Kasra Khorramnejad (La Palette, The Cloak Bar) uses flavours from the kitchen’s menu to create a tight and constantly changing cocktail list.
The space
Like Canis, Apres is minimalist in design. The space seats 60 between the bar, banquettes and communal tables. Come summer, the Queen-facing garage door windows will open up to accommodate a few additional tables.