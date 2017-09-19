Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Ama, an Argentine restaurant and cocktail bar on Queen West

By | Photography By Caroline Aksich |  

Name: Ama
Contact: 930 Queen St. W., amaalways.com, @ama.always
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Previously: Cadillac Jenkins
Owners: Sebastian Galluci (Che Baby food truck) and Michael Mizzi
Chef: Sebastian Galluci

The food

A menu of Argentine staples (empanadas, ceviche), many of which change daily. The ceviche is made with tilapia one day, rainbow trout the next; and vegetarian empanadas are made with seasonal produce like red kale and new potatoes. A few items, like the chumicurri-slathered choripan sandwich and the Argentina-imported rib eye, are menu fixtures.

Rainbow trout ceviche with guacamole, cucumber and pineapple, served on a corn tostada with seasonal fruit. $17.

 

Beef empanadas with chimichurri. $10.

 

Skirt steak imported from Argentina grilled over coals and served with seasonal sides. $29.

 

Galluci, with his steak platter.

 

The drinks

Barman Travis Johnson is quick to whip up a traditional cocktail, but he’s happier creating custom concoctions. “I like to chat with people to get a sense of the flavours they like, and then I’ll just work from there,” he says. Most of his house creations are unnamed as they’re only made once. He’s developing a bunch of house-made bitters (tobacco, charred habanero) and syrups (clove, basil-pepper, mint) with plans to start making shrubs soon.

This cocktail was made for a customer who said she liked earthy, herbaceous flavours, but nothing too bitter. It combines muddled mint, basil-mint syrup with a dash of peach schnapps, tequila, ginger beer and egg white. $14.

 

This coupe combines clove syrup with muddled basil and ginger, tequila, elderflower liqueur, lime and egg white. $14.

 

Johnson, shaking things up.

 

The space

After dinner service wraps up, tables are pushed to the side and the room transforms into a lounge. There’s a DJ most nights, but the occasional musician will be brought in. The other week, there was a crossover when Mizzi played the bar’s 100-year-old piano for an impromptu duet with the DJ.

The first 100 customers are being given locks to add their names (and well wishes) to this bridge-inspired wall piece.

 

Ama above, Family Mart below.

Topics: Ama Always Openings

 

