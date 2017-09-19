What’s on the menu at Ama, an Argentine restaurant and cocktail bar on Queen West
Name: Ama
Contact: 930 Queen St. W., amaalways.com, @ama.always
Neighbourhood: Trinity Bellwoods
Previously: Cadillac Jenkins
Owners: Sebastian Galluci (Che Baby food truck) and Michael Mizzi
Chef: Sebastian Galluci
The food
A menu of Argentine staples (empanadas, ceviche), many of which change daily. The ceviche is made with tilapia one day, rainbow trout the next; and vegetarian empanadas are made with seasonal produce like red kale and new potatoes. A few items, like the chumicurri-slathered choripan sandwich and the Argentina-imported rib eye, are menu fixtures.
The drinks
Barman Travis Johnson is quick to whip up a traditional cocktail, but he’s happier creating custom concoctions. “I like to chat with people to get a sense of the flavours they like, and then I’ll just work from there,” he says. Most of his house creations are unnamed as they’re only made once. He’s developing a bunch of house-made bitters (tobacco, charred habanero) and syrups (clove, basil-pepper, mint) with plans to start making shrubs soon.
The space
After dinner service wraps up, tables are pushed to the side and the room transforms into a lounge. There’s a DJ most nights, but the occasional musician will be brought in. The other week, there was a crossover when Mizzi played the bar’s 100-year-old piano for an impromptu duet with the DJ.