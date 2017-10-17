What’s on the menu at Aloette, a new French diner from the Alo team
Name: Aloette
Contact: 163 Spadina Ave., aloetterestaurant.com, @aloette_restaurant
Neighbourhood: Queen West
Owners: Patrick Kriss (Alo)
Chefs: Patrick Kriss and Matthew Betsch (Alo)
The food
Diner classics, prepared with the same care expected from Alo’s kitchen (even fry-making is a two-day process here). The à la carte lunch and dinner menus include things like fries dressed in cheddar and sausage gravy, a lettuce-wrap take on beef tartare and a signature burger topped with fried Beaufort cheese. For dessert: an apple pie sundae.
The drinks
Bar manager John Bunner (Bar Alo) worked closely with Pat Groves (The Passenger) to create the highballs currently on offer, including an adult take on a raspberry shake. Alo’s sommelier, Christopher Sealy, is behind the short wine list.
The space
With a whack of wood veneer, a leather-upholstered barrel ceiling and penny tile flooring, the 38-seat space (14 of those seats are bar stools) is very Alo-meets-old-timey-diner. Walk-ins only.