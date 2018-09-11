What’s on the menu at Alobar Yorkville, a new restaurant and cocktail bar from the team behind Alo

Name: Alobar Yorkville Contact: 57A-162 Cumberland St., 416-961-1222, alobaryorkville.com, @alobaryorkville Neighbourhood: Yorkville Previously: Crème Brasserie and Brasserie Zola Owner: Patrick Kriss (Alo, Bar Alo, Aloette) Chefs: Executive chef Patrick Kriss, chef de cuisine Matthew Betsch (Alo, Aloette), sous chef Rebekah Bruce (Alo), pastry chef Kevin Jeung (Alo)
The food
The à la carte menu features crudos, seasonal sides and classic pasta, fish and meat dishes, like pork chops prepared on a Spanish-made and charcoal-powered Josper oven and grill. And yes, Alo’s signature Parker House rolls are here, too, along with their usual show-stopping desserts. Kriss explains that Alobar was what the team had hoped to achieve with the bar at the original Alo, but that space was too small to accomplish their objective. “We took the idea of the bar and expanded it into Alobar with the same ambition: delicious sharable plates, great ingredients and a fun environment.”
The drinks
Elegant cocktails by Pat Groves (Aloette) and a wine list curated by Christopher Sealy (Alo, Aloette, George, Midfield Wine Bar) that includes classic and benchmark producers, available by the glass or bottle.
The space
The group’s third outpost is tucked in a courtyard between Cumberland Street and Yorkville Avenue. Billing itself as a neighbourhood spot, the sleek, banquet-filled open room was designed to have three distinct pockets: a bar for walk-in patrons, a dining room with large banquettes and a relaxed lounge in the front.