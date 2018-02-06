What’s on the menu at Akira Back, the Michelin-starred chef’s first Canadian restaurant

Name: Akira Back

Contact: 80 Blue Jays Way, 2nd floor, 437-800-5967, akirabacktoronto.com, @akirabacktoronto

Neighbourhood: King West

Owners: Charles Khabouth (INK Entertainment, ICONINK)

Chefs: Executive consulting chef Akira Back (DOSA, other Akira Back locations), head chef Sung Won Hwang (DOSA) and sushi chef Kihyun Kim (ABSTEAK by Akira Back)

The food

The menu of Korean-flavoured Japanese dishes features a few of Back’s playful signature items (tuna pizza, wagyu tacos), a whole whack of fancy ingredients (foie gras, caviar, truffle paste) and more-traditional sushi, sashimi and maki. One dish exclusive to this location is Back’s quirky tribute to Canada: crispy cubes of rice topped with seared tuna and flavoured with ketchup powder, because ketchup chips.

The drinks

Premium sake, spirits, beer and wine, as well as a eight house cocktails, including a green tea-infused bourbon sour.

The space

The 140-seat Studio Munge-designed room features a six-seat sushi bar and a curved watercolour ceiling inspired by Back’s mother’s artwork. “I wanted to bring something that was special and unique to the city,” says Khabouth. “What you will get here, you will get nowhere else.”