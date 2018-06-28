Twelve of Toronto’s best new patios

Twelve of Toronto’s best new patios

The Canada Day long weekend is upon us and things are about to get hot, hot, hot! With Saturday’s predicted temperature of 35 degrees (but feeling more like 45, holy f@$!), you’re going to want to find ways to cool off. And what better way than with a cold beer on a patio? (Okay, maybe there are some better ways like swimming pools, air-conditioned rooms or bathtubs full of ice… but patios!) Here, a dozen new outdoor seats on which to sip ice-cold drinks—just don’t forget the sunscreen.

>> See these on a map

A post shared by True Toronto (@truetoronto) on Jun 12, 2018 at 9:36am PDT

Assembly Chef’s Hall

111 Richmond St. W., 647-557-5993, assemblychefshall.com

Good for: Access to food from 18 different vendors (DaiLo, Ramen Isshin and Cherry Street Bar-B-Que to name a few), “frozé” (yes, that’s frozen rosé) and an Airstream that does double duty as a bar. #VanLife

Key details: Courtyard; some communal seating, some two-tops and a couple loungers; one partly covered section.



A post shared by The Broadview Hotel – Toronto (@broadviewhotel) on May 12, 2018 at 8:02am PDT

The Rooftop at the Broadview

106 Broadview Ave., 416-362-8439, thebroadviewhotel.ca

Good for: A stunning view of the Toronto skyline, fun cocktails with names like “Becky With the Good Hair” and shareable snacks including meat and cheese boards, beef tartare and fried chicken. Also: rooftop brunch every day until 3 p.m.

Key details: Rooftop; two-tops, four-tops and bar seats; lots of sun.



A post shared by The Drake (@thedrake) on Jun 7, 2018 at 10:00am PDT

Drake Mini Bar

150 York St., 416-900-0992, drake.ca/drakeminibar

Good for: Breakfast, lunch, dinner and boozy cocktails like the Departed, an I-know-it’s-only-noon-but-trust-me-I-need-this number made with rum, Campari, Averna and mescal.

Key details: Courtyard; various kinds of seating; a few umbrellas (and shade from surrounding office buildings, depending on the sun’s position).



A post shared by Sam Grace (@samanthahahagrace) on May 25, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

Northern Maverick

115 Bathurst St., 416-540-4030, northernmaverick.ca

Good for: A flight of house-brewed beers (the Patio Season session saison is very apropos) and some oysters (buck-a-shuck on Sundays, FYI).

Key details: Street-side; two- and four-tops; lots of afternoon sun as it’s west-facing, but some tables have umbrellas.



A post shared by Mandeep Flora (@mandeepflora) on Oct 20, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Godspeed Brewery

242 Coxwell Ave., 416-551-2282, godspeedbrewery.com

Good for: Brewer Luc “Bim” Lafontaine’s against-the-trend beers (there’s not a hazy IPA to be found), like the Dortmunder, a super-refreshing German lager. They’re paired with izakaya snacks including karaage chicken, pork katsu sandwiches and, every so often, sashimi.

Key details: Street-facing; partly covered; communal seating.



A post shared by Kōst (@kosttoronto) on Jun 5, 2018 at 9:01am PDT

Kost

80 Blue Jays Way, 44th floor, 437-800-5938, kosttoronto.com

Good for: Dizzying views of the city and waterfront, a swimming pool (the sole purpose of which is apparently to act as a backdrop for selfies), California-inspired dishes and pitchers of sangria.

Key details: Rooftop, various seating including reclining loungers, lots of sun.



A post shared by Camilla Dinardo (@iam_camilla) on Jun 10, 2018 at 7:12am PDT

Convenience

1184 Queen St. W., 647-340-3640, conveniencerestobar.com

Good for: Five-dollar kegged cocktails, snacks inspired by junk-food classics (Pogos, tater tots, a Whopper pretender) and a heavy dose of nostalgia.

Key details: Street-side; four-tops; a few umbrellas; space invaders.



A post shared by The Six Brewhouse (@thesixbrewing) on Jun 19, 2018 at 4:05pm PDT

Six Brewing Co.

777 Dundas St. W., 647-350-0404, thesixbrewingco.com

Good for: Trying some of the city’s newest locally made brews like the White Squirrel Wit, and an order of nachos.

Key details: Street-side; two- and four-tops; some sun protection from a retractable awning.



A post shared by POLLYANNA (@pollyannaeats) on May 29, 2018 at 6:05pm PDT

Pollyanna

1054 Gerrard St. E., 647-352-6969, pollyanna.ca

Good for: Romantic dates and classic cocktails.

Key details: Backyard; a variety of seating; some umbrellas.



A post shared by Curiocity Toronto (@curiocitytoronto) on Jun 21, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

Walrus Pub and Beerhall

187 Bay St., 416-363-7261, donnellygroup.ca/walrus

Good for: Celebrating the end of another work day with something from the gin and/or vodka tonic menu, like one made with Beefeater, Franklin & Sons Sicilian lemon tonic, cucumber and rosemary, and an order of smoked Castelvetrano olives.

Key details: Courtyard; a variety of seating; some protection in the form of a 50-foot-long pergola.



A post shared by bradleydotcom (@bradleydotcom) on May 16, 2018 at 5:55am PDT

Constantine

15 Charles St. E., 647-475-4436, constantineto.com

Good for: People-watching (Yonge is a stone’s throw away), chef Craig Harding’s Mediterranean dishes and something from the crazy-long wine list.

Key details: Street-side; mostly two-tops; some protection from an overhang; and a whole bunch of greenery.



A post shared by Teena in Toronto (@teenaintoronto2017) on Jun 2, 2018 at 5:53pm PDT

Lot 30

303 Lansdowne Ave., 416-588-1641, lot30brewers.com

Good for: Flights of juicy, sour and hoppy beers. If it weren’t for the 6.6 per cent ABV, the Breakfast OJ IPA would pass for fruit juice.

Key details: Street-side; communal tables; sizeable umbrellas.