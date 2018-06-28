Twelve of Toronto’s best new patios

Restaurants

The Canada Day long weekend is upon us and things are about to get hot, hot, hot! With Saturday’s predicted temperature of 35 degrees (but feeling more like 45, holy f@$!), you’re going to want to find ways to cool off. And what better way than with a cold beer on a patio? (Okay, maybe there are some better ways like swimming pools, air-conditioned rooms or bathtubs full of ice… but patios!) Here, a dozen new outdoor seats on which to sip ice-cold drinks—just don’t forget the sunscreen.

Assembly Chef’s Hall

111 Richmond St. W., 647-557-5993, assemblychefshall.com
Good for: Access to food from 18 different vendors (DaiLo, Ramen Isshin and Cherry Street Bar-B-Que to name a few), “frozé” (yes, that’s frozen rosé) and an Airstream that does double duty as a bar. #VanLife
Key details: Courtyard; some communal seating, some two-tops and a couple loungers; one partly covered section.
 

The Rooftop at the Broadview

106 Broadview Ave., 416-362-8439, thebroadviewhotel.ca
Good for: A stunning view of the Toronto skyline, fun cocktails with names like “Becky With the Good Hair” and shareable snacks including meat and cheese boards, beef tartare and fried chicken. Also: rooftop brunch every day until 3 p.m.
Key details: Rooftop; two-tops, four-tops and bar seats; lots of sun.
 

Drake Mini Bar

150 York St., 416-900-0992, drake.ca/drakeminibar
Good for: Breakfast, lunch, dinner and boozy cocktails like the Departed, an I-know-it’s-only-noon-but-trust-me-I-need-this number made with rum, Campari, Averna and mescal.
Key details: Courtyard; various kinds of seating; a few umbrellas (and shade from surrounding office buildings, depending on the sun’s position).
 

Northern Maverick

115 Bathurst St., 416-540-4030, northernmaverick.ca
Good for: A flight of house-brewed beers (the Patio Season session saison is very apropos) and some oysters (buck-a-shuck on Sundays, FYI).
Key details: Street-side; two- and four-tops; lots of afternoon sun as it’s west-facing, but some tables have umbrellas.
 

Godspeed Brewery

242 Coxwell Ave., 416-551-2282, godspeedbrewery.com
Good for: Brewer Luc “Bim” Lafontaine’s against-the-trend beers (there’s not a hazy IPA to be found), like the Dortmunder, a super-refreshing German lager. They’re paired with izakaya snacks including karaage chicken, pork katsu sandwiches and, every so often, sashimi.
Key details: Street-facing; partly covered; communal seating.
 

Kost

80 Blue Jays Way, 44th floor, 437-800-5938, kosttoronto.com
Good for: Dizzying views of the city and waterfront, a swimming pool (the sole purpose of which is apparently to act as a backdrop for selfies), California-inspired dishes and pitchers of sangria.
Key details: Rooftop, various seating including reclining loungers, lots of sun.
 

Convenience

1184 Queen St. W., 647-340-3640, conveniencerestobar.com
Good for: Five-dollar kegged cocktails, snacks inspired by junk-food classics (Pogos, tater tots, a Whopper pretender) and a heavy dose of nostalgia.
Key details: Street-side; four-tops; a few umbrellas; space invaders.
 

Six Brewing Co.

777 Dundas St. W., 647-350-0404, thesixbrewingco.com
Good for: Trying some of the city’s newest locally made brews like the White Squirrel Wit, and an order of nachos.
Key details: Street-side; two- and four-tops; some sun protection from a retractable awning.
 

Pollyanna

1054 Gerrard St. E., 647-352-6969, pollyanna.ca
Good for: Romantic dates and classic cocktails.
Key details: Backyard; a variety of seating; some umbrellas.
 

Walrus Pub and Beerhall

187 Bay St., 416-363-7261, donnellygroup.ca/walrus
Good for: Celebrating the end of another work day with something from the gin and/or vodka tonic menu, like one made with Beefeater, Franklin & Sons Sicilian lemon tonic, cucumber and rosemary, and an order of smoked Castelvetrano olives.
Key details: Courtyard; a variety of seating; some protection in the form of a 50-foot-long pergola.
 

Constantine

15 Charles St. E., 647-475-4436, constantineto.com
Good for: People-watching (Yonge is a stone’s throw away), chef Craig Harding’s Mediterranean dishes and something from the crazy-long wine list.
Key details: Street-side; mostly two-tops; some protection from an overhang; and a whole bunch of greenery.
 

Lot 30

303 Lansdowne Ave., 416-588-1641, lot30brewers.com
Good for: Flights of juicy, sour and hoppy beers. If it weren’t for the 6.6 per cent ABV, the Breakfast OJ IPA would pass for fruit juice.
Key details: Street-side; communal tables; sizeable umbrellas.

Topics: Assembly Chef's Hall Broadview Hotel Constantine Convenience Drake Mini Bar Godspeed Brewery Kost Lot 30 new broadview hotel Northern Maverick Brewing Co. Patios Pollyanna Six Brewing Co. The Rooftop Toronto patios Walrus Pub & Beer Hall

 

