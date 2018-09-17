Restaurants

Toronto’s top five burgers of all time

By | Photography By Vicky Lam |  

These juicy legends aren’t new, but no list of Toronto’s best burgers would be complete without them—they’re as timeless as they are tasty. Here are five of our all-time favourites.

Museum Tavern’s Prime Beef Double Cheeseburger

This double-patty icon is topped with American cheddar, shredded lettuce, onions, pickles and special sauce. $20. 208 Bloor St. W., 416-920-0110, museumtavern.ca


 
 

Allen’s Basic Hamburger

This unassuming but explosively flavourful throwback is one that purists will relish: no cheese, no bacon, no problem. $15.95. 143 Danforth Ave., 416-463-3086, allens.to


 
 

Bymark’s Classic 8-Ounce Bymark Burger

A Financial District classic by chef Mark McEwan, it’s topped with brie de Meaux, shaved truffles and grilled porcinis. $40. 66 Wellington St. W., 416-777-1144, bymark.mcewangroup.ca


 
 

Rasa’s Rasa Burger

Ground steak is blended with braised beef cheek, and piled with bread-and-butter pickles, kimchee, gochujang aïoli and provolone. $18. 196 Robert St., 647-350-8221, rasabar.ca


 
 

Richmond Station’s Station Burger

Chef Carl Heinrich’s house-ground patty is layered with aged cheddar, pickled onion, sweet beet chutney and garlicky aïoli. $24. 1 Richmond St. W., 647-748-1444, richmondstation.ca

This story originally appeared in the September 2018 issue of Toronto Life magazine. To subscribe, for just $24 a year, click here.

