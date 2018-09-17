Toronto’s top five burgers of all time

These juicy legends aren’t new, but no list of Toronto’s best burgers would be complete without them—they’re as timeless as they are tasty. Here are five of our all-time favourites.

Museum Tavern’s Prime Beef Double Cheeseburger

This double-patty icon is topped with American cheddar, shredded lettuce, onions, pickles and special sauce. $20. 208 Bloor St. W., 416-920-0110, museumtavern.ca







Allen’s Basic Hamburger

This unassuming but explosively flavourful throwback is one that purists will relish: no cheese, no bacon, no problem. $15.95. 143 Danforth Ave., 416-463-3086, allens.to







Bymark’s Classic 8-Ounce Bymark Burger

A Financial District classic by chef Mark McEwan, it’s topped with brie de Meaux, shaved truffles and grilled porcinis. $40. 66 Wellington St. W., 416-777-1144, bymark.mcewangroup.ca







Rasa’s Rasa Burger

Ground steak is blended with braised beef cheek, and piled with bread-and-butter pickles, kimchee, gochujang aïoli and provolone. $18. 196 Robert St., 647-350-8221, rasabar.ca







Richmond Station’s Station Burger

Chef Carl Heinrich’s house-ground patty is layered with aged cheddar, pickled onion, sweet beet chutney and garlicky aïoli. $24. 1 Richmond St. W., 647-748-1444, richmondstation.ca

