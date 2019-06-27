Toronto’s best new patios

The Canada Day long weekend is upon us and it finally feels like summer. With Saturday’s predicted real-feel temperature of 34 degrees, you’re going to want to find ways to cool off. A cold beer at a park under the shade of a tree would be great, but seeing as we aren’t legally afforded that small pleasure, here are 15 new outdoor seats on which to sip ice-cold drinks (just don’t forget the sunscreen).

The Aviary

484 Front St. E., 647-352-7837, aviarybrewpub.com

Type: A huge wraparound patio at the base of a new condo.

Good for: Pints and flights of Longslice brews (the hibiscus-y Aloha Pale Ale is very refreshing) paired with the bar’s tasty pub grub, like house-made sausages and fried chicken sandwiches and. Also: giant Jenga.



Baro

485 King St. W., 416-363-8388, barotoronto.com

Type: Covered rooftop.

Good for: Drinking fruity, boozy cocktails outside on rainy days.



Bodega Henriette King

234 King St. E., 416-508-3466, bodegahenriette.com

Type: Tucked-away, plant-filled courtyard.

Good for: Date nights for their souped-up snacks (hello, poblano poppers and Nashville chicken gizzards) and excellent house cocktails.



The Burren

1301 Queen St. E., 416-901-5575, theburren.ca

Type: Big street-facing front patio with umbrellas.

Good for: Pints of beer—there’s Guinness of course, but a lot of other more refreshing summer types, too—and oysters or their Three-Way Potato Poutine.



Coffee Oysters Champagne

214 King St. W., 416-408-4044, sipshucksip.com

Type: A courtyard down a short flight of stairs.

Good for: Coffee, oysters and champagne… obviously. Celebrating something? Get a bunch of those bivalves and try the Classic Champagne Cocktail made with Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial and Remy Martin VSOP cognac. That’s double the fancy.



The Gaarden

314 Queen St. W., 416-666-7740, thegaardento.com

Type: A plant-filled rooftop garden—sorry, gaarden—that’s a collaboration between Hoegaarden and Ink Entertainment.

Good for: Snaacks, chaampaagne and cocktaails. Try the jerk chicken on a bun and some rum punch to make the Queen West visit feel more like a trip to the tropics. They also do sangria and margarita pitchers.



Kensington Brewing Co.

299 Augusta Ave., 647-352-9904, kensingtonbrewingcompany.com

Type: A street-side patio that’s more function over fashion (which is fine) that gets almost all of the day’s sun.

Good for: Kicking back with cold beers after strolling through the market. Bonus: There’s no kitchen here, which means you can BYO food. Know what goes good with beer? Tacos, empanadas, jerk chicken, donairs… basically everything you can find in the market.



Noce

875 Queen St. W., 416-504-3463, nocerestaurant.ca

Type: Street-side, with some covered areas.

Good for: Canoodling over snacks like porchetta-topped crostini and a choice of nine (yes, nine) takes on a negroni.



North of Brooklyn

511 Rogers Rd., 647-358-4800, northofbrooklyn.com

Type: Front-yard beer garden.

Good for: Beer and pizza, of course. Duh.



Pancho y Emiliano

291 King St. W., 416-925-8459, panchoyemiliano.com

Type: Rooftop.

Good for: Pre- or post-TIFF tequila and tacos.



Paradise Grapevine

841 Bloor St. W., no phone, paradisegrapevine.com

Type: Covered backyard.

Good for: Losing track of time over interesting natural wines and plates of cheeses and cured meats.



Score on King

107 King St. E., 416-519-4654, scoreonking.com

Type: Street-side.

Good for: Celebrating sports wins (or drowning sorrows over losses) with beer and the most ridiculous caesars you’ve ever seen.



Stackt Market

28 Bathurst St., no phone, stacktmarket.com

Type: Beer garden in a complex of shipping containers.

Good for: Furry friends (it’s very dog-friendly), making friends (the tables are all communal) and pints of Belgian Moon (because of the on-site brewery).



Viaggio

1727 Dundas St. W., 416-519-8165, viaggiorestaurant.ca

Type: A side patio facing a quite park.

Good for: Pizza (the restaurant just installed a massive outdoor pizza oven) and easy-drinking house cocktails, some of which are zero-proof.