Toronto’s best pizza right now

Our favourite thin-crust, deep-dish and deep-fried pies

Annette Food Market

240 Annette St., no phone, annettefoodmarket.com



The Junction’s cozy Italian spot turns out a wood-fired, indulgently meaty mix of sausage, sopressata, spicy ’nduja and sun-dried tomato pesto with a layer of fior di latte.







Bitondo’s Pizzeria

11 Clinton St., 416-533-4101, no website



The classic pepperoni-and-cheese pie at this old-school Toronto favourite sports a chewy crust swathed in gooey mozzarella and salty pepperoni for a greasy slice of heaven.







Blondie’s

1555 Dundas St. E., 437-341-1555, blondiespizza.ca



It’s impossible to miss this bright pink cube of a pizzeria across the street from Greenwood Park in Leslieville. Inside, the Food Dudes’ Matt Blondin is cranking out a tight assortment of 13-inch red and white pizzas on a conveyor belt oven, with combos like ham, pineapple shishito pepper and mascarpone (Drago Was Here) and sausage, brussels sprouts, green olive and parm (Hummingbird #2) on crusts that are sturdy yet light.







Buca Yorkville

53 Scollard St., 416-982-2822, buca.ca/yorkville



Luxe flavours abound on Buca Yorkville’s Tartufo Nero pizza, crisp rectangular crust covered in taleggio cheese, duck egg yolk and a whole whack of black truffles imported from Umbria.







Conspiracy Pizza

176 Wicksteed Ave., 647-694-3327, conspiracypizza.ca



This place is a side project of the amazing Adamson Barbecue next door. Their insanely good riff on a Cubano sandwich, Bay of Pigs, is slathered in white sauce, and topped with bacon, pulled pork and pickles. An artful squiggle of mustard sauce finishes it off.







Descendant Detroit Style Pizza

1168 Queen St. E., 647-347-1168, descendantdsp.com



This Leslieville hot spot’s Detroit-style pizzas make its two-dimensional rivals seem shallow. The Jaffna one sports a Sri Lankan patchwork of chopped kothu roti, mango chutney, green onions, cilantro cream, coconut sambol and Calabrian chilies. $20–$32. 1168 Queen St. E., 647-347-1168.







Forno Cultura

609 King St. W., 416-603-8305, fornocultura.com



This is the next best thing to the real Roman stuff, with an exquisitely savoury mix of cremini, porcini and portobello mushrooms, and punchy gorgonzola all topping a crispy cut-to-order base.







Fresca

302 College St., 416-922-9555, frescapizzapasta.com



The College Street standby makes a sturdy thin crust with the perfect amount of vibrant tomato sauce and melty mozzarella, brushed with addictive pesto, and sprinkled with fresh basil.







General Assembly

331 Adelaide St. W., no phone, gapizza.com



Chef Cale Elliott-Armstrong developed his recipes with Anthony Falco, a pizza guru formerly of the much-worshipped Roberta’s in Brooklyn, and the hired gun paid off. Our go-to is the ­Sergeant Pepe, a white pizza topped with parmesan, mozza and taleggio that shines special attention on the crust.







La Palma

849 Dundas St. W., 416-368-4567, lapalma.ca



Our favourite flavourful flatbread from La Palma’s wood-burning oven is dressed with Ontario ricotta cheese, chanterelles, and zucchini perfumed with garlic confit, thyme and a hint of lemon.







Lambretta

89 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-551-9925, lambrettapizzeria.ca

Lambretta’s Roman-style pizza has a thin, crisp crust. We love the tomato-based Puzzola, with rich fior di latte, sweet Italian sausage, thinly sliced red onion and a crumble of gorgonzola.







Maker Pizza

59 Cameron St., 416-782-2000, makerpizza.com



This tribute to the Big Mac features a chewy, sesame-flecked crust loaded with everything you’d find on one of Mickey D’s classics: ground beef, cheddar, pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions and house-made special sauce.







Mattachioni

1617 Dupont St., 416-519-1010, mattachioni.com



Terroni alum David Mattachioni bakes blistered-to-perfection pies, like the Bonati di Bergamo, layered with smoky speck, fresh mozzarella, fontina, parm and peppery arugula.







North of Brooklyn

Multiple locations, northofbrooklyn.com



Double-smoked bacon is a superb foil for the singed layers of kale on this brilliantly simple thin-crust round, with garlic oil, pecorino and melty mozzarella.







Piano Piano

88 Harbord St., 416-929-7788, pianopianotherestaurant.com



Chef Victor Barry’s wood-burning oven churns out an assortment of beautifully blistered pizzas, but the pièce de resistance is The Bitters, a fire-kissed sourdough crust topped with charred kale and dandelion greens, creamy fior di latte, parmesan, chilies, garlic, and a refreshing spritz of lemon.







Pizzeria Defina

321 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-534-4414, pizzeriadefina.com



The wood-fired pies at this Roncey family joint get the haute treatment. We like the Pumba, topped with wild boar meatballs, mozzarella, caramelized shallots, cremini mushrooms and garlic confit.







Pizzeria Libretto

Multiple locations, pizzerialibretto.com



One of the city’s traditional Neapolitan go-tos is also a standout for its more off-piste creations, like this white pizza dotted with tender bits of rosemary-flecked duck confit, bosc pear and mozzarella.







Queen Margherita Pizza

Multiple locations, qmpizza.com



The Queen never disappoints with its namesake pizza: thin, chewy, soft-centred crust simply dressed with zingy tomato sauce, fior di latte and fresh basil.







Sud Forno

716 Queen St. W., 416-504-7667; 132 Yonge St., 416-955-1100, terroni.com/sud-forno.



Terroni’s sister bakery tops the Occhi Di Bue, one of our favourites, with sun-dried tomato, rapini, mozzarella, parmesan and poached eggs.







Superpoint

184 Ossington Ave., 416-519-6996; 269 Dunn Ave., 416-901-4080, superpoint.ca



Each foldable slice of this Ossington joint’s New York classic is minimally topped with sweet tomato sauce and mozzarella, and finished with a dusting of parm and oregano.







Vesuvio Pizzeria and Spaghetti House

3010 Dundas St. W., 416-763-4191, vesuviospizza.com



The spicy mix of hot capicollo, hot Italian sausage and hot peppers on the Vulcano is a fully loaded must-try from a Toronto institution that’s been slinging pizzas for over 60 years.







Village Pizza

759 Dovercourt Rd., 647-748-7737; 761 Dundas St. W., 416-551-9939, villagepizzato.com



Hawaii’s beloved barbecued Spam sits alongside grilled pineapple, mozzarella and parm on the Thanks, Obama! a nod to POTUS 44’s birthplace.



