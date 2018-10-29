Toronto’s best pizza right now
Our favourite thin-crust, deep-dish and deep-fried pies
Annette Food Market
240 Annette St., no phone, annettefoodmarket.com
The Junction’s cozy Italian spot turns out a wood-fired, indulgently meaty mix of sausage, sopressata, spicy ’nduja and sun-dried tomato pesto with a layer of fior di latte.
Bitondo’s Pizzeria
11 Clinton St., 416-533-4101, no website
The classic pepperoni-and-cheese pie at this old-school Toronto favourite sports a chewy crust swathed in gooey mozzarella and salty pepperoni for a greasy slice of heaven.
Blondie’s
1555 Dundas St. E., 437-341-1555, blondiespizza.ca
It’s impossible to miss this bright pink cube of a pizzeria across the street from Greenwood Park in Leslieville. Inside, the Food Dudes’ Matt Blondin is cranking out a tight assortment of 13-inch red and white pizzas on a conveyor belt oven, with combos like ham, pineapple shishito pepper and mascarpone (Drago Was Here) and sausage, brussels sprouts, green olive and parm (Hummingbird #2) on crusts that are sturdy yet light.
Buca Yorkville
53 Scollard St., 416-982-2822, buca.ca/yorkville
Luxe flavours abound on Buca Yorkville’s Tartufo Nero pizza, crisp rectangular crust covered in taleggio cheese, duck egg yolk and a whole whack of black truffles imported from Umbria.
Conspiracy Pizza
176 Wicksteed Ave., 647-694-3327, conspiracypizza.ca
This place is a side project of the amazing Adamson Barbecue next door. Their insanely good riff on a Cubano sandwich, Bay of Pigs, is slathered in white sauce, and topped with bacon, pulled pork and pickles. An artful squiggle of mustard sauce finishes it off.
Descendant Detroit Style Pizza
1168 Queen St. E., 647-347-1168, descendantdsp.com
This Leslieville hot spot’s Detroit-style pizzas make its two-dimensional rivals seem shallow. The Jaffna one sports a Sri Lankan patchwork of chopped kothu roti, mango chutney, green onions, cilantro cream, coconut sambol and Calabrian chilies. $20–$32. 1168 Queen St. E., 647-347-1168.
Forno Cultura
609 King St. W., 416-603-8305, fornocultura.com
This is the next best thing to the real Roman stuff, with an exquisitely savoury mix of cremini, porcini and portobello mushrooms, and punchy gorgonzola all topping a crispy cut-to-order base.
Fresca
302 College St., 416-922-9555, frescapizzapasta.com
The College Street standby makes a sturdy thin crust with the perfect amount of vibrant tomato sauce and melty mozzarella, brushed with addictive pesto, and sprinkled with fresh basil.
General Assembly
331 Adelaide St. W., no phone, gapizza.com
Chef Cale Elliott-Armstrong developed his recipes with Anthony Falco, a pizza guru formerly of the much-worshipped Roberta’s in Brooklyn, and the hired gun paid off. Our go-to is the Sergeant Pepe, a white pizza topped with parmesan, mozza and taleggio that shines special attention on the crust.
La Palma
849 Dundas St. W., 416-368-4567, lapalma.ca
Our favourite flavourful flatbread from La Palma’s wood-burning oven is dressed with Ontario ricotta cheese, chanterelles, and zucchini perfumed with garlic confit, thyme and a hint of lemon.
Lambretta
89 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-551-9925, lambrettapizzeria.ca
Lambretta’s Roman-style pizza has a thin, crisp crust. We love the tomato-based Puzzola, with rich fior di latte, sweet Italian sausage, thinly sliced red onion and a crumble of gorgonzola.
Maker Pizza
59 Cameron St., 416-782-2000, makerpizza.com
This tribute to the Big Mac features a chewy, sesame-flecked crust loaded with everything you’d find on one of Mickey D’s classics: ground beef, cheddar, pickles, iceberg lettuce, onions and house-made special sauce.
Mattachioni
1617 Dupont St., 416-519-1010, mattachioni.com
Terroni alum David Mattachioni bakes blistered-to-perfection pies, like the Bonati di Bergamo, layered with smoky speck, fresh mozzarella, fontina, parm and peppery arugula.
North of Brooklyn
Multiple locations, northofbrooklyn.com
Double-smoked bacon is a superb foil for the singed layers of kale on this brilliantly simple thin-crust round, with garlic oil, pecorino and melty mozzarella.
Piano Piano
88 Harbord St., 416-929-7788, pianopianotherestaurant.com
Chef Victor Barry’s wood-burning oven churns out an assortment of beautifully blistered pizzas, but the pièce de resistance is The Bitters, a fire-kissed sourdough crust topped with charred kale and dandelion greens, creamy fior di latte, parmesan, chilies, garlic, and a refreshing spritz of lemon.
Pizzeria Defina
321 Roncesvalles Ave., 416-534-4414, pizzeriadefina.com
The wood-fired pies at this Roncey family joint get the haute treatment. We like the Pumba, topped with wild boar meatballs, mozzarella, caramelized shallots, cremini mushrooms and garlic confit.
Pizzeria Libretto
Multiple locations, pizzerialibretto.com
One of the city’s traditional Neapolitan go-tos is also a standout for its more off-piste creations, like this white pizza dotted with tender bits of rosemary-flecked duck confit, bosc pear and mozzarella.
View this post on Instagram
Dare I say the best gluten-free pizza in Toronto? @pizzalibretto is definitely making an incredible pie. My true love is the duck confit, but they've got something for every palate. Currently available only at King and Portland location. . The full review is on my site, link in bio. Stay tuned for very exciting news! . #glutenfree #glutenfreedom #glutenfreetoronto #toronto #pizza #pizzalover #tofoodies #ypdine #to_finest #foodfeed #nobread #TGIF
Queen Margherita Pizza
Multiple locations, qmpizza.com
The Queen never disappoints with its namesake pizza: thin, chewy, soft-centred crust simply dressed with zingy tomato sauce, fior di latte and fresh basil.
Sud Forno
716 Queen St. W., 416-504-7667; 132 Yonge St., 416-955-1100, terroni.com/sud-forno.
Terroni’s sister bakery tops the Occhi Di Bue, one of our favourites, with sun-dried tomato, rapini, mozzarella, parmesan and poached eggs.
Superpoint
184 Ossington Ave., 416-519-6996; 269 Dunn Ave., 416-901-4080, superpoint.ca
Each foldable slice of this Ossington joint’s New York classic is minimally topped with sweet tomato sauce and mozzarella, and finished with a dusting of parm and oregano.
Vesuvio Pizzeria and Spaghetti House
3010 Dundas St. W., 416-763-4191, vesuviospizza.com
The spicy mix of hot capicollo, hot Italian sausage and hot peppers on the Vulcano is a fully loaded must-try from a Toronto institution that’s been slinging pizzas for over 60 years.
Village Pizza
759 Dovercourt Rd., 647-748-7737; 761 Dundas St. W., 416-551-9939, villagepizzato.com
Hawaii’s beloved barbecued Spam sits alongside grilled pineapple, mozzarella and parm on the Thanks, Obama! a nod to POTUS 44’s birthplace.