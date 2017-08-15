Planta Burger is opening in the Financial District

Planta, the Chase Hospitality Group’s one-year-old vegan restaurant, is already getting a spin-off. Planta Burger, a more casual spot serving a short menu of David Lee’s popular meat-free patties, will open next month at 4 Temperance Street. It will take over the space currently occupied by the brand’s quick-service seafood joint, Little Fin, which will close August 19 for renovations. The Financial District’s vegans can look forward to three different burgers and typical (but also vegan-friendly) sides and drinks, like fries, onion rings, tater tots, Buffalo cauliflower, shakes and root beer floats. A press release says that Planta Burger will take design cues from its swanky Yorkville sister, meaning it’s gonna be a looker.