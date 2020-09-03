The results are in: Check out which PEI Lobster Rolls have been named best in the GTA
Serving world-class Prince Edward Island lobster, we have our top three winners.
Restaurants in the GTA have been celebrating summer in the city with the PEI Lobster Roll Call contest –– serving up their unique takes on the East Coast classic, and competing for the title of the GTA’s favourite Prince Edward Island lobster roll. Foodies from Toronto and the surrounding area made the ultimate taste-test, and voted for which PEI lobster rolls they liked best. The people have spoken, and the GTA’s favourite PEI lobster rolls are:
Jake’s Grill & Oyster House jakesgrill.ca
Tide & Vine Oyster House tideandvine.com
Mermaid and the Oyster mermaidandoyster.com
With the summer patio season in full-swing, there’s still time to get out and try some of the incredible PEI lobster rolls being served throughout the city!
Prince Edward Island Lobster is sustainably caught and proudly Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified. Harvested in the pristine North Atlantic waters along the shores of Prince Edward Island, the taste of PEI lobster is unmatched.
See below for a list of restaurants in the GTA serving PEI Lobster.