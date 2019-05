A peek at the Civic’s revamped menu, courtesy of a Fat Duck and Per Se alum

The dining room at the Broadview Hotel has gotten a menu makeover courtesy of chef Richard Singh, who comes to the Civic by way of Bosk at the Shangri-La hotel and, before that, London’s Fat Duck and New York’s Per Se. Singh’s new menu features dry-aged rib-eye steaks, pork chops and seared Atlantic salmon. Weekend brunch brings to the table breakfast burritos, shakshuka and avocado toast. And coming soon: family-style Sunday roasts. Here’s a look at some of the new dishes and drinks.

106 Broadview Ave., 416-362-8439, thebroadviewhotel.ca, @broadviewhotel