Parkdale burger joint Harry’s Charbroiled is closing

All good things in life are fleeting: happiness, Canadian summers, the first and only season of Crashing. And we can now add Harry’s Charbroiled to that list. Grant van Gameren’s most excellent Parkdale burger joint—which was never meant to be permanent—is officially leaving the neighbourhood thanks to rent increases and the always-looming threat of condo-fication. Van Gameren and his team took over the ancient diner back in 2016 and began serving a short, cash-only menu of greasy spoon staples, like (almost) all-day breakfast, beef dip sandwiches, and sublime burgers. Fans of Harry’s have until October 5 to squeak in a few more visits and Rent Week BOGO specials.