Restaurants

Parkdale burger joint Harry’s Charbroiled is closing

Parkdale burger joint Harry’s Charbroiled is closing

By |  

By |  

Photo by Dave Gillespie

All good things in life are fleeting: happiness, Canadian summers, the first and only season of Crashing. And we can now add Harry’s Charbroiled to that list. Grant van Gameren’s most excellent Parkdale burger joint—which was never meant to be permanent—is officially leaving the neighbourhood thanks to rent increases and the always-looming threat of condo-fication. Van Gameren and his team took over the ancient diner back in 2016 and began serving a short, cash-only menu of greasy spoon staples, like (almost) all-day breakfast, beef dip sandwiches, and sublime burgers. Fans of Harry’s have until October 5 to squeak in a few more visits and Rent Week BOGO specials.

Topics: Grant van Gameren Harry's Charbroil parkdale

 

More Food and Drink

Food

The zaniest, most over-the-top and (in some cases) actually delicious food at this year’s CNE

Food

A Q&A with chef Matty Matheson about MattyFest, being big in Japan and his fancy new restaurant

Life

This Etobicoke man ditched his IT job to start a backyard farm

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Zen Sanuki Udon, a new Japanese noodle house in Scarborough

Food

How Miss Thing’s whips up its signature margarita

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Favorites, a new Thai BBQ spot from the owners of Khao San Road and Paris Paris