The One Eighty’s awesome new lunch menu offers prosecco pops and al fresco dining 51 floors up

The One Eighty’s swanky space has been an epic dinner date destination since it opened in 2015 (those panoramic sunset views from the 51st floor of the Manulife Centre are seriously romantic). Now, it’s also the perfect excuse to take a long, leisurely summer lunch while soaking up some rays—and trying not to get vertigo—on the towering 1,500-square-foot patio. Owner, operator and award-winning caterer Eatertainment has just launched a brand-new “Rooftop Lunchin” menu, consisting of a mix of light apps, casual sharable plates and indulgent dishes made with ultra-fresh seasonal ingredients.

Every Wednesday through Saturday (from noon until 3 p.m.) guests can channel their celebrity alter egos and sip sauvignon blanc as they catch up over some delightful ahi tuna tartare with avocado mousse or a trio of daily cheeses chosen by The One Eighty Executive Chefs Zach Jacobs & Santhosh Zacharia. Salads like the 180 Detox—lemon-thyme vinaigrette drizzled over crispy iceberg lettuce, quinoa, cucumber and blueberries—are especially healthy and packed with tons of antioxidants and superfoods.

Anyone in the mood for something more substantial (that still won’t give them a food coma for the rest of the day) can order the lunch-size versions of the restaurant’s famously tasty hand-stretched pizzas, topped with gourmet ingredients like sundried tomato pesto, pickled shallots and fried Italian parsley. Of course, special occasions (like birthdays, anniversaries or extra-stressful Thursdays) warrant at least one serving of the spot’s new and particularly decadent and mouth-watering truffle gnocchi, served with burrata and wild mushrooms.

But by far the best new addition to the patio menu (especially for liquid lunch lovers and the #roséallday crew) is the restaurant’s prosecco pops. They consist of pineapple-mint or mixed-berry popsicles served in a glass of prosecco, and provide the ultimate afternoon cool-down on sweltering summer days. There are also plenty of deliciously complex cocktails worthy of some sort of scientific award, like the refreshing “Flowers for my Sister” concoction, made with vodka, elderflower cordial, lavender water and grapefruit juice and edible flowers.

For Torontonians who happen to imbibe a few too many beverages the evening before, Sunday’s “Skybrunch” is a stellar hangover cure. For $37, guests can take advantage of an all-you-can-eat menu consisting of a waffle bar, granola station, customized frittatas, omelettes and endless platters of smoked fish.

Plus, from their sky-high perch diners can ogle paper pushers stuck inside and marvel at the tiny frazzled ants shuffling around on the street below.

Book a reservation online at www.the51stfloor.com or call 416-967-0000. Walk-ins are also welcome.