Inside Assembly Chef’s Hall, the Financial District’s new 18-vendor food (and booze) hall
Assembly Chef’s Hall, downtown Toronto’s new 18,000-square-foot emporium of all (well, most) things edible, is now open seven days a week, for breakfast lunch, dinner and drinks. The space houses 18 vendors from some of the city’s top restaurateurs, plus a beer hall and a wine bar. Once winter takes a hike, Assembly will even have a patio. It’s proof, at last, that we really can have nice things. The entire space is licensed, so guests can grab a drink from either bar to pair with whatever they want to eat—be it a taco, a bowl of ramen or a birthday-cake cupcake. The grown-up food court even has its own app: diners can use it to order ahead and skip the line, or have their food delivered. Oh, how far we have come.
Here are all of the chef’s hall’s vendors, and a must-order dish or drink from each.
Bluenose Lobster
Chef: Garth Legree (Little Anthony’s).
Serves: Nova Scotia lobster in many forms: bisque, rolls, Thermidor and more.
Bulldog Coffee
Barista-owner: Stuart Ross (Bulldog Coffee).
Serves: Unique espresso-based drinks, made using beans from Africa, Central and South America.
Cherry Street Bar-B-Que
Pitmaster-owner: Lawrence La Pianta (Cherry Street Bar-B-Que).
Serves: Pit-smoked proteins, including brisket, baby back ribs and pulled pork, as well as classic sides (mac and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans).
Colibri
Chef: Elia Herrera (Los Colibris, El Caballito).
Serves: Hand-pressed corn tortillas with regionally-inspired fillings and a variety of house-made salsas.
The Good Son Pizza
Chef-owner: Vittorio Colacitti (The Good Son).
Serves: Made-to-order pizza pies.
Little DaiLo
Chef-owner: Nick Liu (DaiLo).
Serves: Asian dishes made using French techniques, like truffle fried rice and Peking duck wings.
Hibiscus
Chef-owners: Elena Malkov and Andrey Malkov (Hibiscus).
Serves: Gluten-free, organic, vegan and vegetarian dishes.
Little Khao
Chef: Chantana “Top” Srisomphan (Khao San Road).
Serves: Thai street food.
Love Chix
Chef-owner: Paul Marshall (Love Chix).
Serves: Crispy fried chicken.
Mira Mira
Chef-owner: Amira Becarevic (formerly of The Chase).
Serves: Healthy options, including matcha-chia pudding, barbecued okra bowls and honey-kimchi chicken.
Nutbar
Nutritionist: Kate Taylor Martin (Nutbar).
Serves: Superfood snacks and drinks.
Ramen Isshin
Chef-owner: Koji Zenimaru, not pictured (Ramen Isshin, Kiu, Kingyo Izakaya).
Serves: Ramen.
Reyna
Owner: Nicki Laborie (Bar Reyna).
Serves: Mediterranean sharing plates and mezze, including charcuterie and pintxos.
Resto Boemo
Chef-owners: Ivana Raca (Raca Café & Bar, Ufficio) and Brad Smith (Chopped Canada).
Serves: Contemporary Canadian comfort food.
Shari
Chef-owner: Jackie Lin, not pictured (Shoushin).
Serves: Chirashi sushi, assorted sushi ingredients placed over a bowl of seasoned sushi rice.
Short and Sweet Bakeshop
Chef-owners: Ness and Orli Levy (Short and Sweet Bakeshop).
Serves: Handcrafted classic desserts topped with sweet buttercream, colourful sprinkles and Belgian chocolate shavings.
Tachi
Chef-owner: Jackie Lin, not pictured (Shoushin).
Chef: Tsuyoshi Yoshinaga (Kasa Moto, Yuzu, Kingyo, Kaji).
Serves: Sushi, every 30 minutes for eight guests at a time.
Tokyo Smoke
Barista: Ali Dressler.
Serves: Coffee beverages for the sophisticated (cannabis) smoker, as well as treats and sandwiches from Forno Cultura.
Pop-Up Booth
Rotating vendors will occupy this booth near Bulldog Coffee. Currently Popgod X Indulgence Truffles are selling specialty popcorn and chocolate truffles.
Beer Hall
The DJ-booth equipped beer hall has space to host live events, and TVs to broadcast sports games.
Wine Bar
The wine bar serves a selection of wines and spirits. The whole space is licensed, so guests can grab a drink at either bar and find a seat wherever they like.
111 Richmond St. W., 647-557-5993, assemblychefshall.com