Inside Assembly Chef’s Hall, the Financial District’s new 18-vendor food (and booze) hall

Inside Assembly Chef’s Hall, the Financial District’s new 18-vendor food (and booze) hall

Assembly Chef’s Hall, downtown Toronto’s new 18,000-square-foot emporium of all (well, most) things edible, is now open seven days a week, for breakfast lunch, dinner and drinks. The space houses 18 vendors from some of the city’s top restaurateurs, plus a beer hall and a wine bar. Once winter takes a hike, Assembly will even have a patio. It’s proof, at last, that we really can have nice things. The entire space is licensed, so guests can grab a drink from either bar to pair with whatever they want to eat—be it a taco, a bowl of ramen or a birthday-cake cupcake. The grown-up food court even has its own app: diners can use it to order ahead and skip the line, or have their food delivered. Oh, how far we have come.

Here are all of the chef’s hall’s vendors, and a must-order dish or drink from each.

Bluenose Lobster

Chef: Garth Legree (Little Anthony’s).

Serves: Nova Scotia lobster in many forms: bisque, rolls, Thermidor and more.

Bulldog Coffee

Barista-owner: Stuart Ross (Bulldog Coffee).

Serves: Unique espresso-based drinks, made using beans from Africa, Central and South America.

Cherry Street Bar-B-Que

Pitmaster-owner: Lawrence La Pianta (Cherry Street Bar-B-Que).

Serves: Pit-smoked proteins, including brisket, baby back ribs and pulled pork, as well as classic sides (mac and cheese, coleslaw, baked beans).

Colibri

Chef: Elia Herrera (Los Colibris, El Caballito).

Serves: Hand-pressed corn tortillas with regionally-inspired fillings and a variety of house-made salsas.

The Good Son Pizza

Chef-owner: Vittorio Colacitti (The Good Son).

Serves: Made-to-order pizza pies.

Little DaiLo

Chef-owner: Nick Liu (DaiLo).

Serves: Asian dishes made using French techniques, like truffle fried rice and Peking duck wings.

Hibiscus

Chef-owners: Elena Malkov and Andrey Malkov (Hibiscus).

Serves: Gluten-free, organic, vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Little Khao

Chef: Chantana “Top” Srisomphan (Khao San Road).

Serves: Thai street food.

Love Chix

Chef-owner: Paul Marshall (Love Chix).

Serves: Crispy fried chicken.

Mira Mira

Chef-owner: Amira Becarevic (formerly of The Chase).

Serves: Healthy options, including matcha-chia pudding, barbecued okra bowls and honey-kimchi chicken.

Nutbar

Nutritionist: Kate Taylor Martin (Nutbar).

Serves: Superfood snacks and drinks.

Ramen Isshin

Chef-owner: Koji Zenimaru, not pictured (Ramen Isshin, Kiu, Kingyo Izakaya).

Serves: Ramen.

Reyna

Owner: Nicki Laborie (Bar Reyna).

Serves: Mediterranean sharing plates and mezze, including charcuterie and pintxos.

Resto Boemo

Chef-owners: Ivana Raca (Raca Café & Bar, Ufficio) and Brad Smith (Chopped Canada).

Serves: Contemporary Canadian comfort food.

Shari

Chef-owner: Jackie Lin, not pictured (Shoushin).

Serves: Chirashi sushi, assorted sushi ingredients placed over a bowl of seasoned sushi rice.

Short and Sweet Bakeshop

Chef-owners: Ness and Orli Levy (Short and Sweet Bakeshop).

Serves: Handcrafted classic desserts topped with sweet buttercream, colourful sprinkles and Belgian chocolate shavings.

Tachi

Chef-owner: Jackie Lin, not pictured (Shoushin).

Chef: Tsuyoshi Yoshinaga (Kasa Moto, Yuzu, Kingyo, Kaji).

Serves: Sushi, every 30 minutes for eight guests at a time.

Tokyo Smoke

Barista: Ali Dressler.

Serves: Coffee beverages for the sophisticated (cannabis) smoker, as well as treats and sandwiches from Forno Cultura.

Pop-Up Booth

Rotating vendors will occupy this booth near Bulldog Coffee. Currently Popgod X Indulgence Truffles are selling specialty popcorn and chocolate truffles.

Beer Hall

The DJ-booth equipped beer hall has space to host live events, and TVs to broadcast sports games.

Wine Bar

The wine bar serves a selection of wines and spirits. The whole space is licensed, so guests can grab a drink at either bar and find a seat wherever they like.

111 Richmond St. W., 647-557-5993, assemblychefshall.com