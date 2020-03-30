Fifteen Toronto restaurants offering fancied-up food to go

While it could be some time before Torontonians can again enjoy a meal in their favourite restaurant’s dining room, a number of businesses are offering takeout and delivery. And some—because they were never a takeout restaurant to begin with—are serving up food that’s neither fast nor casual. Whether it’s for a social-distancing special occasion or just because, here are some gussied-up options to enjoy at home. (And now that you can tack on a bottle of wine with your food order, it’s almost like having the full restaurant experience.)

Aburi Hana x Miku

Enjoy refined Japanese cuisine from the city’s newest high-end kyō-kaiseki restaurant. For a limited time, you can get lobster tempura with yuzu miso ($45), maguro don ($65) or Hana’s gorgeous chirashi sushi ($60), rice topped with things like steamed uni, tyutoro (tuna) and kinmedai. The aburi bento box ($75) is chock full of premium goodies like Canadian seabass, wagyu steak and smaller portions of the chirashi and lobster tempura. Proceeds go to hospitality peers who have been affected by the current situation. Takeout from Miku and delivery through Ritual and Uber Eats. 10 Bay St., 647-347-7347, @hanayorkville.

Aloette

In the mood for gourmet diner dishes? Get some fried chicken with yuzu honey and hot sauce ($18) or a burger topped with griddled Beaufort cheese ($18). While you’re at it, include an order of the chive cream–topped iceberg wedge salad ($12), some Alobar house rolls ($6) and a slice of lemon meringue pie for dessert ($10). Oh hey, and you can now order a bottle of Pearl Morissette wine. Takeout or delivery through DoorDash, Ritual and Uber Eats. 163 Spadina Ave., 416-260-3444, @aloette_restaurant

Alma

At chef Anna Chen’s Bloordale restaurant, you can choose from dishes like mapo shrimp and tofu in a house-fermented chili bean sauce ($29) or sweet soy wok-fried noodles tossed with fresh egg noodles, garlic chives, egg, bean sprouts and crispy lap cheong ($25). Must-order items include the fried chicken ($18) and the scallion flat bread served with stracciatella cheese or coco blanco bean hummus ($9). Bonus: you can add some craft beer from Hamilton’s Fairweather, wine from Nicholas Pearce or Revel cider to your order. Curbside pickup and delivery through Uber Eats. 1194 Bloor St. W., 647-346-1881, @alma.toronto

Buca

Bring home a taste of chef Rob Gentile’s popular bigoli al’anatra ($19) or black truffle–blanketed pizza pomodoro ($24). Or consider the Dinner for Two kit ($78) which includes garlic nodini, marinated olives, kale salad, polenta with tomato-braised pork and fennel sausage, plus a tub of hazelnut tiramisu for dessert. While you’re at it, throw in a mini CXBO disco egg ($17), a cook-at-home cacio e pepe kit ($16) or lasagna tray ($60) for good measure. Takeout and delivery from Wednesday to Sunday. 2 St. Clair Ave. W., buca.ca,



Dylan to Go

The new Brockton Village takeout venture from the Uncle Mikey’s team offers creative Korean food with European influences. Bibimbap rice bowls ($14.95) are topped with tofu, eggplant or grilled chicken and an assortment of veggies, house-fermented kimchi and house-made hot sauce. Add on a side of crispy tteokbokki with a spicy maple glaze ($9.95) or kabocha squash in cashew sauce ($6.95), and—why the heck not—a fried chicken burger ($11.95), plus natural wine or sake. Takeout and delivery through Uber Eats. 1597 Dundas St. W., 416-537-8973, @dylan.to.go

Eatertainment Catering

Eatertainment is delivering large-format spreads for the whole family. There’s a Mediterranean box that includes falafel, chicken souvlaki and spanakopita, plus pitas, lavash and dips ($145), and a Southwestern box filled with glazed beef skewers, Cajun shrimp and black bean quesadillas, plus sides like a jalapeño-cheddar cornbread and condiments ($165). Free delivery on Tuesdays and Thursdays. 29 Booth Ave., #100, 416-553-7935, eatertainment.com

Figo

Start with the chopped salad of mixed chicories, fennel salami, provolone, cherry tomatoes and crispy chickpeas in an oregano dressing ($16), before digging into a main of chittara cacio e pepe ($18) or the bucatini in a wild boar ragu ($12). Be sure to leave room for some tiramisu ($10). Takeout or delivery through Foodora, DoorDash, Ritual and Uber Eats. 295 Adelaide St. W., 647-748-3446, @figotoronto

Labora

Whether it’s the paella for two ($22 and up) or 10 ($195 and up), the gluten- and dairy-free rice dish includes all kinds of luxe add-ins like black truffle, chorizo, grilled red prawns and octopus. Ritual takeout or delivery through Uber Eats or Labora’s private service. 433 King St. W., 416-260-9993, @laborarestaurant

Lai Wah Heen

Craving some fancy Chinese takeout? This staple banquet hall has wok-baked lobster with ginger and scallions ($65) and Peking duck two ways. Take things up an extra notch with some foie-gras-and duck fried rice ($32). Takeout or delivery through Foodora, F.O.D, DoorDash and Uber Eats. 108 Chestnut St., 416-977-9899, @laiwahheen

Montecito

Order up Montecito’s famous kale salad ($14) tossed in an anchovy dressing with pecorino cheese and bread crumbs, or their roast chicken on a bed of local greens ($26). Or you can get both as a full dinner, with all the fixins ($36). Takeout or delivery through Foodora and Uber Eats. 299 Adelaide St. W., 416-599-0299, @montecitotoronto

Restaurant Le Phénix

For fancy French fare, this pop-up offshoot of Chantecler is serving East Coast oysters with all the accoutrements ($15 for six), steak tartare ($13), French onion soup ($8) duck two ways ($30) or an eight-ounce filet of Atlantic halibut on a citrus-fennel salad ($30). Takeout or delivery through Uber Eats. 1263 Queen St. W., 416-342-1586, @lephenixto

R&D

At this collaboration between MasterChef Canada winner Eric Chong and judge Alvin Leung, you’ll find things like French onion spring rolls filled with beef short rib, caramelized onions and Swiss cheese ($11 for three) to go. Need something heartier? There’s a whole Peking duck dinner ($90) or laksa seafood chow mein ($24). Takeout or delivery through Door Dash or Uber Eats. 241 Spadina Ave., 416-586-1241, @rdspadina

Sapori

If it’s charcuterie you’re craving, this west-end bar has a spread of house-cured meats and Ontario cheeses, smoked olives, giardiniera and focaccia (from $30) accompanied by a bottle of minimal-intervention wine. Takeout or delivery between 5 and 7 p.m. 1588 Dundas St. W., 647-351-7700, @saporitoronto

Ufficio

Dundas West’s fish-focused Italian spot is offering special dinner-for-two menus that feature a whole grilled, stuffed trota ripiena, or a leek-and-wild-mushroom lasagna or porcini agnolotti ($50). Plus, wine bottles are half price with any food purchase. Delivery April 2-5 with a $5 delivery fee. 1214 Dundas St. W., 416-535-8888, @ufficiotoronto

Weslodge

Get gussied-up comfort food like beer-battered Fogo Island cod with triple-cooked chips ($22) or a fried chicken platter to share ($42). Don’t forget the sticky toffee pudding ($8). Takeout or delivery through Foodora, DoorDash, Ritual and Uber Eats. 480 King St. W., 647-660-0999, @weslodge