Drake might be opening another bar in Toronto

Owl-speckled cladding at Yonge and Wellington could be a clue that Drake is opening a restaurant in the former Houston Avenue Bar and Grill space. According to the black-and-gold script, the new place may be called Pick 6, which would suggest it’s a sports bar, as “pick six” is most widely known as football jargon. We reached out to see if this is another Fring’s-type collaboration between Drake and Susur Lee, but Lee’s spokesperson has confirmed that Lee is not involved. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

