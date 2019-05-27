The best meal deals in Toronto by day of the week

Toronto currently has the less-than-distinguished honour of being the world’s 10th most expensive city. The 6ix is now tied with London and—wait for it—outranks New York. New York! To take some sting out of the cost of living, here are some of the best food deals to be found in town.

Monday

The Chase Fish and Oyster

This Financial District seafood spot blows all other run-of-the-mill buck-a-shuck offerings out of the water. For $45 you can indulge in bottomless bivalves. If you’re the type that can knock back two dozen shells and still have room for more, this AYCE deal is a steal. 10 Temperance St., 647-348-7000, thechasetoronto.com





Tuesday

Universal Grill

Early birds score at this Dupont diner every Tuesdays when mussels are priced by the time that they’re ordered. A plate ordered at 5 p.m. is $5, with the price jumping $1 every hour on the hour until 10 p.m. when the kitchen closes. 1071 Shaw St., 416-588-5928, universalgrill.ca





Bar Reyna

There must be something about Tuesdays and time, because this Yorkville cocktail bar also offers beat-the-clock oysters. Starting at 4 p.m. the bivalves are priced at just 50 cents a shell. Fifty cents! Every half hour from then until 8 p.m., the price increases by another 50 cents until they max out at four bucks per shuck. 158 Cumberland St., 647-748-4464, barreyna.com





Nuit Social

This Queen West wine bar does $1 frog legs as their funky Franco take on a wing night. 1168 Queen St. W., 647-350-6848, nuitsocial.com





Wednesday

Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery

O&B’s Liberty Village sports bar knocks $3 off the price of their cheeseburgers every hump day. The hefty stack comes with a pile of fries and a caesar salad for only $15. 42 Liberty St., 416-304-9403, libertycommons.ca





Le Baratin

Dundas West bistro Le Baratin does $20 steak frites every Wednesday (that’s $5 of savings). Although the menu and vibe might be pure Paris, the meat is 100 per cent grass-fed beef from P.E.I., served in a shallot-peppercorn sauce with crispy fries and mixed greens. 1600 Dundas W., 416-534-8800, lebaratin.ca





Thursday

Nuit Social

Nuit Social makes our list twice, this time for their steak special, which might be the best value in town. For $20 you get a seared flat iron, Brussels sprouts, fingerling potatoes and chimichurri, as well as a glass of wine. Is it Thursday yet? 1168 Queen St. W., 647-350-6848, nuitsocial.com





Sunday

Chantecler

Parkdale’s petite French darling is set to expand (they took over the neighbouring space and have been quietly renovating over the winter). We can’t wait for tables to be slightly easier to snag, as even on Sundays last-minute reservations can be impossible to score. The restaurant closes out the weekend with $19 flat-iron steaks (always perfectly done and topped with an impressive pat of herbed butter), served with a mound of triple-cooked fries. To sweeten the deal, the wine is only $1 an ounce. 1320 Queen St. W., 416-628-3586, restaurantchantecler.com





Tennessee Tavern

Parkdale’s ode to Eastern Europe entices dumpling lovers to the neighbourhood’s westernmost edge every Sunday. Starting at 6 p.m., the kitchen starts serving all-you-can-eat pierogies for just $5.95. 1554 Queen St. Q., 416-535-7777, tennesseetavern.ca





Union Chicken

On Sunday nights, this popular poultry purveyor does half-priced wings. Tip: If you check out their website right now, you can also get a free order of guac and chips when you spend over $25 at one of their locations. Union Station, 65 Front St. W., 647-350-0096, unionchicken.com; plus two other Toronto locations





Farmhouse Tavern

Farmhouse Tavern owner Darcy MacDonell launched his Fuck Mondays deal to use up all the kitchen’s tasty perishables in order to curb food waste—and have fun while doing it. All Sunday, there are various specials every hour on the hour, the best of them being the half-off apps from 7 to 8 p.m., and the half-off entrées from 9 to 10 p.m. 1627 Dupont St. 416-561-9114, farmhousehospitality.tumblr.com





LoPan

DaiLo is chef Nick Liu’s fancy restaurant, where the kitchen plays with French techniques and a range of Asian influences. Upstairs, the menu at LoPan, DaiLo’s sister snack bar, is just as much of a multicultural mash-up, but the vibe is more fun. On Sundays, you can get a Big Mac bao and a Tiger beer here for $10. 503 College St., 647-341-8882, dailoto.com





Gare de L’Est

All-you-can-eat anything is the antithesis of the French way (rich food in moderation, s’il vous plait). Leslieville brasserie Gare de L’Est’s $25 bottomless moules frites special would surely be frowned upon by the French, but we say bon appetit! 1190 Dundas St. E., 416-792-1626, gdlbrasserie.com





Every Day

Superpoint

Snag a big slice and a pint of craft beer at this Ossington pizza parlour for $11 any dang day of the week. 184 Ossington Ave., 416-519-6996, superpoint.ca





Amano

Assaggini is the Italian version of tapas. At Amano Pasta, they serve $5 assaggini from 2-5 p.m. every single day. The selection of small plates includes marinated octopus with jalapeno, stracciatella and ’nduja toast, and deep-fried olives served with aïoli. Bonus: they also have $6 barrel-aged negronis on offer during this time. Union Station, 65 Front St. W., 647-350-0092; plus two other Toronto locations, eatamano.com.





Pick 6ix Sports

At the Drake-associated sports bar, the house burger is marked down to $6 from 10 p.m. to midnight. It’s a good deal for a six ounce chuck-and-prime rib patty served on a brioche bun with all the fixings. 33 Yonge St., 416-861-9966, pick6ixsports.com





Once A Month

Harry’s Charbroiled

The last Wednesday of every month, Harry’s Charbroiled runs their Rent Week Special: a burger BOGO, two of their Plain Jane stacks for the price of one. 160 Springhurst Ave., 416-532-2908, harryscharbroiled.com





Multiple Days of the Week

Mattachioni

Monday through Wednesday, this Junction Triangle trattoria offers $11 pies (choose either a Margherita, Marinara, or Napoli wood-fired pizza). Classic cocktails like negronis and boulevardiers are also only $7 from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. 1617 Dupont St., 416-519-1010, mattachioni.com.





Away Kitchen

Monday through Wednesdays at either Away location, vegan cheese boards are $10 with the purchase of any two glasses of wine. The plant-based cheeses change regularly, but the boards always feature three of them and could include faux smoked gouda or an imposter blue. Cheese boards come with fruit, pickled veggies, crackers and bread. 680 College St., 416-536-0195; plus another location on Queen, awaykitchen.com





STK

Mondays through Saturdays, STK runs an extended cinq-à-sept from 3:30 to 7 p.m. The social hour has half-priced drinks and cheap bites, including $8 fancy sliders served with truffle fries. 153 Yorkville Ave., 416-613-9660, togrp.com/venue/stk-toronto