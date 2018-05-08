Ten places to take in afternoon tea in Toronto

You could squeeze in a late dinner reservation for the most-special lady in your life this weekend. Or you could idle an entire afternoon away with tea, twee treats, each other’s company and—because sometimes earl grey isn’t enough—a glass or five of bubbly. Here, 10 of the city’s best tea experiences.

Bampot Bohemian House of Tea

201 Harbord St., 416-537-5959, bampottea.com

The vegetarian-friendly Bohemian High Tea features an assortment of savoury and sweet treats to be enjoyed over board games in the teahouse. Customize the spice level on the gluten-free veggie deluxe pizza, then finish with fruit, nuts, scones and jam, plus a choice of two cakes. The whole shebang comes with two teas. $55.

Available: Monday, 5 to 11 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday, noon to 11 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 12:30 a.m.; Sunday noon to 11 p.m.

Kitten and the Bear

1574 Queen St. W., 647-926-9711, kittenandthebear.com

This charming Parkdale shop is known for making small-batch preserves and fluffy scones. Their Jam and Tea service features fresh baked buttermilk scones, clotted cream, a choice of Sloane Fine Tea or 49th Parallel Coffee, and a bottomless selection of their seasonal preserves, like peach-orange blossom or damson plum and earl grey. $17.50 per person.

Available: Wednesdays through Sundays, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Ladurée

Yorkdale Shopping Centre, 3401 Dufferin St., 416-629-2391, laduree.com

The luxurious French patisserie’s pastel pink boutique offers a luxurious afternoon tea set that starts with made-to-order finger sandwiches, mini croque monsieurs and a seasonal fruit salad. The pièce de résistance is its tower of pastries which includes a selection of macarons, freshly baked madeleines and financiers, and petit fours. It’s served with coffee, tea or hot chocolate. $50.

Available: Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MoRoCo

215 Madison Ave., 416-929-2424, morocochocolat.com

Although they no longer have their whimsical Yorkville storefront, MoRoCo’s new pastry shop offers a to-go package that includes party sandwiches filled with curried chicken, scones served with lemon curd and Devonshire cream, petite fours, mini macarons and handcrafted confections for a DIY afternoon tea party. Orders can be placed online or by phone for the pick-up only packages. The customizable menu starts at $16 per person.

Available: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

Old Mill Inn

9 Old Mill Rd., 416-207-2020, oldmilltoronto.com

For more than 100 years, the Old Mill has been serving a classic assortment of scones and sandwiches (smoked salmon, asparagus and cream cheese pinwheels, mini egg salad croissants) for afternoon tea. There’s a whole whack of pastries, too (lemon meringue tartlets, checkered Battenburg cakes) and the inn even has its own Centennial tea blend (black tea with jasmine and bergamot oil). Hot tip: Go Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday for the added bonus of bottomless mimosas. $30.95 per person.

Available: Tuesday through Saturday, 2:30 to 4 p.m.; Sunday, 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Omni King Edward Hotel

37 King St. E., 416-863-4125, omnihotels.com

The city’s oldest tea room is a gleaming mix of traditional glitz and glamour, and offers two teas at this time of year: the Spring Tea menu and the Mother’s Day tea, held in the hotel’s majestic Sovereign Ballroom. While both feature a selection of premium teas, the Spring Tea offers globally-inspired flavours (chickpea shawarma, five-spice chicken finger sandwich) along with a maple tartlet filled with bourbon-y raisins and candied pecans. The Mother’s Day tea includes slightly more regal additions, like Her Majesty’s favourite chocolate tiffin tartlet. Traditional tea, $49 per person; with champagne, $74 per person; Mother’s Day Queen’s Tea (includes prosecco or a tea mocktail), $59 per person.

Available: Friday to Sunday, 1:30 to 5 p.m.

The Ritz-Carlton’s DEQ Lounge and the Ritz Café

181 Wellington St. W., 416-585-2500, ritzcarlton.com

The Ritz offers two different experiences depending on your availability. The signature tea starts with a duck confit quiche, contemporary takes on savoury sandwiches (light rye topped with caviar and swirls of smoked salmon and caviar), freshly baked scones with Devonshire cream, white chocolate and cinnamon madeleines and sweet strawberry tiramisu. Short on time? The condensed version comes with a choice of three tea sandwiches accompanied by scones and a slice of the hotel’s signature chocolate cake. Both menus are paired with teas from Sloane Fine Tea Merchants, but only the signature service comes with bubbly. Signature service, $54-$69 per person; afternoon tea, $28 per person.

Available: Signature tea is available on Saturday and Sunday with seatings at noon and 3 p.m., while the condensed afternoon tea can be had Monday through Friday from noon to 4 p.m.

The Fairmont Royal York Hotel

100 Front St. W., 416-860-5004, fairmont.com

The hotel’s Library Bar hosts a special Mother’s Day edition of its afternoon tea complete with live musical entertainment and a gussied-up pastry menu that features Duchess cake with citrus and elderflower, Opera cake, praline financiers, key lime meringue tarts and the Queen’s chocolate biscuit cake. Besides cranberry scones, guests can expect tea sandwiches with local twists, like Caplansky’s pastrami on rye. Regular afternoon tea, $50 per person; Mother’s Day tea, $65 per person (includes a small gift for mom).

Available: Seatings at noon, 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The Shangri-La Hotel

188 University Ave, 647-788-8888, shangri-la.com

May’s Floral Tea menu features executive pastry chef Jolan Thiry’s playful creations, like a lemon, lavender and white chocolate bomb; some strawberry, rose and hibiscus cheesecake; and panna cotta made with honey from the hotel’s own rooftop apiary. The service also includes sandwiches, tartlets and the Royal York’s signature chamomile scone with Devonshire cream. Guests can choose from the tea library’s 75 options (there’s a certified tea sommelier on site), as well as enjoy a glass of prosecco or an elderflower fizz mocktail. $65 per person.

Available: Daily, 2 to 5 p.m.

The Windsor Arms

18 St. Thomas St., 416-971-9666, windsorarmshotel.com

At this Yorkville favourite, guests are encouraged to don fancy headwear while enjoying their dainty egg salad, shrimp pinwheel sandwiches or goat cheese and caramelized shallot quiche. Along with plain or cranberry scones with house-made preserves and clotted cream, guests will also enjoy old-school petit fours, including ganache-coated layered cakes. Monday to Friday, $38 per person; Saturday and Sunday, $45 per person; Mother’s Day weekend, $65 per person; tea to-go, $25 per person.

Available: Daily from 12:30 to 6 p.m.