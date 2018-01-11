Anthony Rose is closing Rose and Sons and opening a deli in its place

This year has not been kind to the deli. We’re mere days into 2018 and Toronto has lost not one but two favourites: Mutual Street Deli and Caplansky’s flagship College Street location. But you know what they say: When God closes a deli, he opens a… deli. In his most recent newsletter, Anthony Rose announced that he has closed his Dupont diner Rose and Sons—no, it’s good news, we swear!—and is opening a back-to-basics deli in its place on January 18. So it’s so long, patty melts and hello pastrami. Rose and Sons Delicatessen will serve a menu of things like matzoh ball soup, fried chicken with schmaltzy toppings, potato and onion knishes (with Au Pied de Cochon pastry, no less), smoked turkey, pastrami and reuben fries. To drink, there will be New York egg creams complete with Fox’s U-Bet syrup, Manischewitz spritzes and something called a Purple Jesus, which seems like a bit of a shonde for a deli, but who are we to judge? Check out the Rose and Sons Instagram account for a preview of some of the new deli(ghtful) and deli(cious) dishes, and for this picture of Rose wearing nothing but what appears to be some type of animal skin. You’re welcome.