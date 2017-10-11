Restaurants

Aloette, Alo's more-casual sister restaurant, will open next week

The ink hasn’t even dried on Alo’s recently acquired Relais et Chateaux recognition, but Patrick Kriss and his team are already opening a sister restaurant. Aloette, a more casual spot (yet still super-sleek, of course) serving bistro favourites, is scheduled to open the week of October 16 at Queen and Spadina, two floors below Alo. Matthew Betsch, who was Alo’s sous chef, will serve a menu that includes things like Burgundy snails, a wedge salad and a signature hamburger. Patrick Groves, previously of Marben’s Cloak Bar, will be responsible for the cocktail menu. Unlike its big sis, Aloette will serve weekday lunch, and—also unlike Alo, where it can be next-to-impossible to score a reservation—seats here are on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Our first soft opening this afternoon! Congratulations Team. We hope to see everyone soon! #aloette

Finalizing the menu! #meringue #aloette

Cocktail tasting! #aloette #highball @bar.alo

163 Spadina Ave., aloetterestaurant.com, @aloette_restaurant

