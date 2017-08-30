15 new restaurants to check out in September
Where to eat pork tonkatsu, French tacos and seal tartare right now
The Anne Boleyn
287A Richmond St W., 416-901-1536, theanneboleyn.ca, @theanneboleynto
Tucked into a brand-new condo is an ode to the London of yore: walnut wainscoting and floors, a luxurious brass bar and a menu full of British favourites like Scotch eggs, pot pies and a full English (all-day) breakfast. To drink, there are 28 beers and classic cocktails.
Café Cancan
89 Harbord St., 647-341-3100, cafecancan.com, @cafecancanto
Victor Barry’s new French bistro (in the old Harbord Room space) serves contemporary takes on bistro classics, including steak tartare served with fingerling potato chips; chilled seafood; and a menu devoted to foie gras. The wine list is loaded with French rosé and bubbles.
Chop Chop
771 Dundas St. W., 416-842-8277, chop-chop.ca, @chopchop_to
This fast-casual spot in Little Portugal specializes in Taiwanese and Chinese favourites, like dumplings, deep-fried shrimp wontons, mapo tofu and fried rice. The drink list includes domestic and imported beers available by the bottle, a couple of house wines, plum wine and sake.
Chula Taberna
1058 Gerrard St E., 416-901-9859, chula.ca, @chulataberna
Leslieville’s new Mexican cantina specializes in tacos, has a rooftop tiki bar, serves frozen margaritas and flights of tequila, and does weekend brunch. Bonus: They roast a whole hog every Sunday.
Copetín
107 King St. E., 416-603-8009, copetin.ca, @copetinto
Claudio Aprile’s new project (in the old Origin space) serves food influenced by the diverse flavours of Toronto: tea-smoked squab, charcoal-grilled octopus with green curry, Korean fried chicken, tostadas and even a lobster hand roll. Each section of the restaurant (bar, dining room, patio, chef’s counter) has its own distinct menu.
Gare de L’Est
1190 Dundas St. E., 416-792-1626, gdlbrasserie.com, @gdlbrasserie
This brasserie attached to the new Crow’s Theatre serves Gallic classics like French onion soup, steak tartare and moules frites. A pre-theatre prix-fixe menu is available when there’s a show playing next door.
Goose Island Brewhouse
70 The Esplanade, 416-862-7575, @goosetoronto
The Bier Markt’s new neighbour is 18,000 square feet of beer (12 rotating taps, including the Chicago brewery’s signature recipes and some new ones like a porter made with Toronto’s Station Cold Brew) and comfort food, like a Reuben sandwich, a messy sausage and an all-day eggs Benny.
King Taps
First Canadian Place, 100 King St. W., 647-361-2025, kingtaps.com, @kingtaps
The Financial District’s new beer hall has 72 taps pouring beer, cider and wine, and an expansive menu. Pizza? Check. Tacos? You’ve got it. Burgers? But of course. Aged rib-eye steaks? Yep, those too.
Kukum Kitchen
581 Mt. Pleasant Rd., 416-519-2638, kukum-kitchen.com, @kukum_kitchen
Joseph Shawana’s Indigenous menu is inspired by his heritage and Manitoulin Island upbringing, as well as his classic French training. Guests can expect to find dishes that include foraged goods (pine needles, cattail hearts, milkweed pods) and proteins like elk, venison and federally-inspected seal meat. Some of the cocktails include shrubs made from burdock and Douglas fir.
Mister Frenchy
675 Danforth Ave., 647-340- 0790, @misterfrenchyfood
The Danforth’s new Francophile fast-food place has introduced Toronto to a whole new type of taco: a French one. The hand-held creation is stuffed with beef, french fries and Algerian sauce. Also on the menu: croque monsieurs, profiteroles and baguettes.
The Rooftop at the Broadview
106 Broadview Ave., 416-362-8439, thebroadviewhotel.ca, @broadviewhotel
Riverside’s newest and coolest hangout is the Broadview Hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant. The menu, created by east-end restaurateurs Erik Joyal and John Sinopoli, includes shareable snacks like fried smelts with harissa mayo, jerk pork ribs and lamb-and-beef kofta.
Skippa
379 Harbord St., no phone, skippa.ca, @skipparestaurant
From this Harbord Street kitchen, the Sushi Kaji-trained Ian Robinson sends out sushi and refined Japanese small plates. His daily-changing menu features a selection of Ocean Wise fish and produce from small-scale Ontario farms, and ice cream made from scratch.
Tabriz Persian Cookhouse
995 Bay St., 416-922-2017, tabriz.ca, @tabrizatbay
Traditional Persian dishes (saffron chicken, braised lamb shank) and those unique to the Iranian city of Tabriz (herbed meatballs, walnut stew, koofteh tabrizi) make up the menu here. The bar’s signature cocktail combines rose water with pomegranate juice and vodka.
Tennessee Tavern
1554 Queen St. W., 416-535-7777, @tennesseetavern
Grant van Gameren’s newest project is all about eastern European fare: pierogis, sausage, goulash and schnitzel. To wash it all down, there’s a whole lotta wine, a ton of beer, some house cocktails and rakija.
Uncle Mikey’s
1597 Dundas St. W., 416-537-8973, @unclemikeysinc
This snack bar in Little Portugal serves Asian sharing plates and rice or noodle bowls, prepared using French techniques. Parisian gnocchi comes in a sauce made from soybean paste and oxtail, and a deboned pork chop is served with a cognac katsu sauce. To drink, there’s beer, soju, plum wine, rice wine cocktails and lots of sake.