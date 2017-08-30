15 new restaurants to check out in September

15 new restaurants to check out in September

Where to eat pork tonkatsu, French tacos and seal tartare right now

>> See these on a map

Rolling out of bed late today? Good thing we serve breakfast all day! The Full English, perfect way to start your day no matter what time it is 🍳 A post shared by The Anne Boleyn (@theanneboleynto) on Aug 19, 2017 at 10:10am PDT

The Anne Boleyn

287A Richmond St W., 416-901-1536, theanneboleyn.ca, @theanneboleynto

More on The Anne Boleyn

Tucked into a brand-new condo is an ode to the London of yore: walnut wainscoting and floors, a luxurious brass bar and a menu full of British favourites like Scotch eggs, pot pies and a full English (all-day) breakfast. To drink, there are 28 beers and classic cocktails.





Brunch time!! @young_stephanie #frenchbistro #brunch #summerlove #happysunday #allthingsbeautiful A post shared by Café Cancan (@cafecancanto) on Jul 30, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

Café Cancan

89 Harbord St., 647-341-3100, cafecancan.com, @cafecancanto

More on Café Cancan

Victor Barry’s new French bistro (in the old Harbord Room space) serves contemporary takes on bistro classics, including steak tartare served with fingerling potato chips; chilled seafood; and a menu devoted to foie gras. The wine list is loaded with French rosé and bubbles.





🔪🔪 A post shared by @viewswithb on Aug 17, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

Chop Chop

771 Dundas St. W., 416-842-8277, chop-chop.ca, @chopchop_to

More on Chop Chop

This fast-casual spot in Little Portugal specializes in Taiwanese and Chinese favourites, like dumplings, deep-fried shrimp wontons, mapo tofu and fried rice. The drink list includes domestic and imported beers available by the bottle, a couple of house wines, plum wine and sake.





#PatioSeason A post shared by Chula Taberna (@chulataberna) on Jul 28, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

Chula Taberna

1058 Gerrard St E., 416-901-9859, chula.ca, @chulataberna

More on Chula Taberna

Leslieville’s new Mexican cantina specializes in tacos, has a rooftop tiki bar, serves frozen margaritas and flights of tequila, and does weekend brunch. Bonus: They roast a whole hog every Sunday.





Chef @ClaudioAprile1’s reimagined Beet Salad – beets with stracciatella cheese, sumac, salsa verde and almond milk poured tableside #CopetinTO A post shared by Copetin Toronto (@copetinto) on Aug 5, 2017 at 8:39am PDT

Copetín

107 King St. E., 416-603-8009, copetin.ca, @copetinto

More on Copetín

Claudio Aprile’s new project (in the old Origin space) serves food influenced by the diverse flavours of Toronto: tea-smoked squab, charcoal-grilled octopus with green curry, Korean fried chicken, tostadas and even a lobster hand roll. Each section of the restaurant (bar, dining room, patio, chef’s counter) has its own distinct menu.





Gare de L’Est

1190 Dundas St. E., 416-792-1626, gdlbrasserie.com, @gdlbrasserie

More on Gare de L'Est

This brasserie attached to the new Crow’s Theatre serves Gallic classics like French onion soup, steak tartare and moules frites. A pre-theatre prix-fixe menu is available when there’s a show playing next door.





Goose Island Brewhouse

70 The Esplanade, 416-862-7575, @goosetoronto

More on Goose Island

The Bier Markt’s new neighbour is 18,000 square feet of beer (12 rotating taps, including the Chicago brewery’s signature recipes and some new ones like a porter made with Toronto’s Station Cold Brew) and comfort food, like a Reuben sandwich, a messy sausage and an all-day eggs Benny.





2 levels. 2 bars. 2 patios. Come by and meet your new happy place. #kingtaps #toronto #openingweekend #craftbeer #torontofood #livemusic A post shared by KING TAPS (@kingtaps) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

King Taps

First Canadian Place, 100 King St. W., 647-361-2025, kingtaps.com, @kingtaps

More on King Taps

The Financial District’s new beer hall has 72 taps pouring beer, cider and wine, and an expansive menu. Pizza? Check. Tacos? You’ve got it. Burgers? But of course. Aged rib-eye steaks? Yep, those too.





Eating at @kukum_kitchen in Toronto for #futurehistory… Braised Elk! Chef Joseph Shawana prepared a delicious lunch for us. #indigenous #food #deliciousfood A post shared by Future History (@futurehistorytv) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Kukum Kitchen

581 Mt. Pleasant Rd., 416-519-2638, kukum-kitchen.com, @kukum_kitchen

More on Kukum Kitchen

Joseph Shawana’s Indigenous menu is inspired by his heritage and Manitoulin Island upbringing, as well as his classic French training. Guests can expect to find dishes that include foraged goods (pine needles, cattail hearts, milkweed pods) and proteins like elk, venison and federally-inspected seal meat. Some of the cocktails include shrubs made from burdock and Douglas fir.





Mister Frenchy

675 Danforth Ave., 647-340- 0790, @misterfrenchyfood

More on Mister Frenchy

The Danforth’s new Francophile fast-food place has introduced Toronto to a whole new type of taco: a French one. The hand-held creation is stuffed with beef, french fries and Algerian sauce. Also on the menu: croque monsieurs, profiteroles and baguettes.





Soaking up these unbeleivable #Broadviews with Rosé in hand 😎🍷 Our rooftop patio will be open from 5pm until close for drinks everyday while we are still testing out our systems pre-soft open on July 27th. Come by and say hi! #Regram @goodnbr A post shared by The Broadview Hotel – Toronto (@broadviewhotel) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:12pm PDT

The Rooftop at the Broadview

106 Broadview Ave., 416-362-8439, thebroadviewhotel.ca, @broadviewhotel

More on The Rooftop

Riverside’s newest and coolest hangout is the Broadview Hotel’s rooftop bar and restaurant. The menu, created by east-end restaurateurs Erik Joyal and John Sinopoli, includes shareable snacks like fried smelts with harissa mayo, jerk pork ribs and lamb-and-beef kofta.





Skippa

379 Harbord St., no phone, skippa.ca, @skipparestaurant

More on Skippa

From this Harbord Street kitchen, the Sushi Kaji-trained Ian Robinson sends out sushi and refined Japanese small plates. His daily-changing menu features a selection of Ocean Wise fish and produce from small-scale Ontario farms, and ice cream made from scratch.





Tabriz Persian Cookhouse

995 Bay St., 416-922-2017, tabriz.ca, @tabrizatbay

More on Tabriz

Traditional Persian dishes (saffron chicken, braised lamb shank) and those unique to the Iranian city of Tabriz (herbed meatballs, walnut stew, koofteh tabrizi) make up the menu here. The bar’s signature cocktail combines rose water with pomegranate juice and vodka.





Patio weather got you down? Tenny platter will pick you right up. #tenneseetavern #schnitzel #cevapi #sausage #rocknroll #parkdale #parkdalelife #ovbinc A post shared by Tennessee Tavern (@tennesseetavern) on Aug 24, 2017 at 6:13pm PDT

Tennessee Tavern

1554 Queen St. W., 416-535-7777, @tennesseetavern

More on Tennessee Tavern

Grant van Gameren’s newest project is all about eastern European fare: pierogis, sausage, goulash and schnitzel. To wash it all down, there’s a whole lotta wine, a ton of beer, some house cocktails and rakija.





Uncle Mikey’s

1597 Dundas St. W., 416-537-8973, @unclemikeysinc

More on Uncle Mikey's

This snack bar in Little Portugal serves Asian sharing plates and rice or noodle bowls, prepared using French techniques. Parisian gnocchi comes in a sauce made from soybean paste and oxtail, and a deboned pork chop is served with a cognac katsu sauce. To drink, there’s beer, soju, plum wine, rice wine cocktails and lots of sake.