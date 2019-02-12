Restaurants

15 of our favourite restaurants and bars perfect for last-minute Valentine’s Day dates

15 of our favourite restaurants and bars perfect for last-minute Valentine’s Day dates

By |  

By |  

This one goes out to all the lovers who have left everything very last-minute, yet again. You know who you are. Here, 15 of our favourite restaurants and bars that take walk-ins—perfect for people who didn’t plan ahead.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by alobar Yorkville (@alobaryorkville) on

Alobar Yorkville

57A-162 Cumberland St., 416-961-1222, alobaryorkville.com

What: Alo’s more casual (but still fancy AF) standalone lounge in Yorkville.
Seating situation: Bar seats are saved for walk-ins.
Perfect for: People who would like to be dining at Alo but couldn’t get a reservation there. Join the club.
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by APRÈS (@apreswinebar) on

Apres Wine Bar

1166 Queen St W., 647-292-3317, apreswinebar.ca

What: Canis Restaurant’s sister spot devoted to low-intervention wines from small-lot producers.
Seating situation: Divided between four-tops and more communal tables.
Perfect for: Oenophile couples to nerd out over esoteric bottles of skin-contact wine while making sly innuendoes.
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bar Buca (@barbuca) on

Bar Buca

#5-101 Eglinton Ave. E., 416-599-2822, buca.ca/bareglinton

What: Rob Gentile’s second location of the all-day café and bar at Yonge and Eg.
Seating situation: A mix of four-tops and bar seating.
Perfect for: Early (love)birds to take advantage of Bar Buca’s after-work aperitivo program. From 4 to 6 p.m. guests enjoy complimentary cicchetti and antipasti, with the purchase of a cocktail.
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bar Raval (@bar_raval) on

Bar Raval

505 College St., no phone, thisisbarraval.com

What: Grant van Gameren and Robin Goodfellow’s sexy tapas bar on College.
Seating situation: Standing, actually.
Perfect for: Plates of pinchos and boozy cocktails. (Or non-alcoholic ones that are just as tasty as the real thing.)
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Birreria Volo (@bar_volo) on

Birreria Volo

612 College St., no phone, birreriavolo.com

What: Bar Volo’s (RIP) reincarnation in Little Italy.
Seating situation: Mostly communal, but a few barrel tables for-two.
Perfect for: Sour beers to complement the Hallmark holiday’s sappiness. And fried chicken from neighbouring P.G. Clucks, of course.
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @foodcrushto on

Bodega Henriette

1801 Gerrard St. E., 416-546-6261, bodegahenriette.com

What: A cute-as-a-button bar and restaurant on a quiet residential stretch of Upper Gerrard.
Seating situation: It’s mostly two- and four-tops.
Perfect for: A Valentine’s Day dinner with the whole fam—and for picking up all the essentials (milk, freshly baked bread, house-made doughnut holes, coffee) for breakfast in bed in the next day.
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Côte de Bœuf (@cotedeboeufossington) on

Cote de Boeuf

130 Ossington Ave., 416-532-2333, cotedeboeuf.ca

What: Union’s sister wine bar and butcher shop.
Seating situation: Wine-barrel tables and a few two-tops.
Perfect for: Pretending you’re in Paris.
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Donna’s (@donnas.to) on

Donna’s

827 Lansdowne Ave., 416-536-1414, donnas.ca

What: An adorable new all-day-into-the-night spot from a couple of Momofuku alumni.
Seating situation: Two- and four-tops.
Perfect for: Two words: ham plate. Get the ham plate.
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Couzins (@greygardens199) on

Grey Gardens

199 Augusta Ave., 647-351-1552, greygardens.ca

What: Jen Agg’s wine bar in Kensington Market.
Seating situation: Bar seats and one communal table are saved for walk-ins.
Perfect for: Shared bottles of wine and small plates (and taking selfies in the stylishly wallpapered washrooms).
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by iMANiSHi JAPANESE KiTCHEN (@imanishijapanesekitchen) on

Imanishi

1330 Dundas St. W., 416-706-4225, imanishi.ca

What: An izakaya that’s not like the other izakayas.
Seating situation: Lots of two tops and bar seats.
Perfect for: Sushi and sake.
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lake Inez (@lakeinez) on

Lake Inez

1471 Gerrard St. E., 416-792-1590, lakeinezto.com

What: The Wren’s sister restaurant on Gerrard East.
Seating situation: Bar seats are saved for walk-ins.
Perfect for: Chef Jay Moore’s Asian-influenced menu of street- and comfort-food snacks, alongside a great selection of wine and craft beer.
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Whitman Emorson (@whitmanemorson) on

Mattachioni

1617 Dupont St., 416-519-1010, mattachioni.com

What: Terroni alum David Mattachioni’s Junction Triangle kitchen.
Seating situation: Two-tops and some bar seating.
Perfect for: Pizza (and for picking up some excellent house-made sourdough to-go).
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paradise Grapevine (@paradisegrapevine) on

Paradise Grapevine

841 Bloor St. W., 416-536-7178, paradisegrapevine.com

What: Bloorcourt’s newest and coolest wine bar.
Seating situation: Two-tops, four-tops, communal—you name it.
Perfect for: Glasses of wine (or local craft beer) and jamon-flavoured chips on the heated backyard patio.
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Farah Altoumah (@farahaltdesign) on

Pinkerton Snack Bar

1026 Gerrard St. E., 416-855-1460, @pinkertonsnackbar/em>

What: The eldest of the east-end trinity that also includes Poor Romeo and The Vatican Gift Shop.
Seating situation: Two-tops and bar seating.
Perfect for: Cocktails, craft beer and Asian-influenced small plates.
 
 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sugo (@sugotoronto) on

Sugo

1281 Bloor St. W., 416-535-1717, sugotoronto.com

What: The Emerson’s red-sauce joint next door.
Seating situation: Four-tops decked out in checkered tablecloths, and a few bar stools.
Perfect for: Pulling off that spaghetti scene from Lady and the Tramp.

Topics: Alobar Yorkville apres wine bar Bar Buca Bar Raval Birreria Volo bodega henriette Cote de Boeuf Grey Gardens Imanishi Lake Inez Mattachioni no reservations paradise grapevine Pinkerton Snack Bar Sugo valentine's day

 

More Food and Drink

Restaurants

What’s on the menu at Laissez Faire, a new French-inspired restaurant in the old Home of the Brave space

Shops

Inside McEwan’s new 17,000-square-foot location at Yonge and Bloor

Restaurants

Toronto’s best French restaurants

Wine and Beer

Here’s what’s inside March’s Toronto Life Wine Club box

Food

Welcome to the Toronto Life Wine Club

Bakeries and Cafés

What’s on the menu at Brodflour, a new bakery in Liberty Village that mills its own flours