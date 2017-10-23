13 new restaurants and bars to check out this fall

13 new restaurants and bars to check out this fall

Where to eat veggie burgers, manakeesh and côte de boeuf right now

>> See these on a map

A post shared by Chef Patrick Kriss (@aloette_restaurant) on Sep 22, 2017 at 3:07pm PDT

Aloette

163 Spadina Ave., 1st floor, 416-260-3444, aloetterestaurant.com

More on Aloette

Alo’s more casual (but still really good-looking) sister restaurant two storeys below at Queen and Spadina serves elevated diner classics, including a Beaufort cheese-topped burger and an apple pie sundae. The best part: you don’t need a reservation to get a table.





A post shared by ama (@ama.always) on Oct 13, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Ama

930 Queen St. W., no phone, amaalways.com

More on Ama

This Trinity Bellwoods spot serves a menu of Argentine staples, including ceviche, empanadas and choripan. Most of the cocktails here go unnamed as they’re often one-off custom concoctions created on the fly.





A post shared by Bacchanal (@bacchanal.to) on Sep 26, 2017 at 2:00pm PDT

Bacchanal

60 Sudbury St., 416-586-1188, bacchanal.ca

More on Bacchanal

Filling the space briefly occupied by Recess, an all-day-breakfast diner, is this fancy French bistro from Alo, Le Sélect and Campagnolo alumni. The single-page menu offers traditional bistro classics (pâté, steak frites, côte de boeuf) but there’s also a raw bar and a carte blanche menu.





A post shared by Bangarang (@bangarangbar) on Oct 1, 2017 at 2:30pm PDT

Bangarang

552 College St., no phone, bangarangbar.com

More on Bangarang

From the folks behind Little Italy’s lawn-games spot, Track and Field, comes Bangarang, another adult play place that’s also a cocktail bar. Here, guests can play corn hole (a.k.a. beanbag toss) and various tabletop games, including sjoelen (Dutch shuffleboard) and billard Japonais (a traditional French game).





A post shared by Bar Sybanne (@barsybanne) on Sep 20, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Bar Sybanne

229 Ossington Ave., 647-350-9229, barsybanne.com

More on Bar Sybanne

Ossington’s new Mediterranean tapas bar from Howard Dubrovsky (L.A.B., Fonda Lola) serves a menu of sharing dishes divided into three categories: dips (hummus with sumac and za’atar), hot (fried chicken with orange-blossom honey) and cold (whitefish crudo). The restaurant’s signature cocktails were designed by the Drake’s Sandy de Almeida.





A post shared by BlueBlood Steakhouse (@blueblood_steakhouse) on Aug 25, 2017 at 1:02pm PDT

BlueBlood Steakhouse

1 Austin Terrace, 416-353-4647, bluebloodsteakhouse.com

More on BlueBlood Steakhouse

Toronto now has a swanky steakhouse in a castle. The super-luxe restaurant inside Casa Loma serves all the carnivore classics, with a section dedicated to fine beef cuts from around the world. There’s even a wagyu filet tasting. It’s like a wine flight…but with meat. (The steakhouse also recently hosted Drake for his 31st birthday.)





A post shared by Hexagon (@hexagonrestaurant) on Sep 11, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

Hexagon

210 Lakeshore Rd. E., Oakville, 905-844-1286, hexagonrestaurant.com

More on Hexagon

Chef Sean MacDonald (the national winner of the 2016 San Pellegrino Young Chef competition) helms the kitchen at this new French restaurant in the heart of downtown Oakville. The short à la carte lunch menu includes bistro classics like steak frites and French onion soup. For dinner, guests can choose between a four-course tasting menu and a nine-course carte blanche.





A post shared by Mahjong Bar (@mahjongbar) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:45pm PDT

Mahjong Bar

1276 Dundas St. W., 647-291-6097, @mahjongbar

More on Mahjong Bar

Hidden behind a storefront painted millenial pink, Dundas West’s newest speakeasy serves signature cocktails featuring Asian ingredients. The menu of Chinese small plates (wontons, noodles, eggplant and crispy pork) was developed by Tricia Soo of Ossington’s Malaysian restaurant, Soos.





A post shared by Northern Maverick Brewing Co. (@northernmaverickbrewing) on Oct 13, 2017 at 2:38pm PDT

Northern Maverick Brewing

115 Bathurst St., 416-540-4030, northernmaverick.ca

More on Northern Maverick

King West’s massive new brewery pours pints alongside chef Mark Cutrara’s (Cowbell, Bar Hop Brewco) menu that includes charcuterie boards, smoked trout, grilled octopus and steak. There’s also an oyster bar and weekend brunch.





A post shared by Palm Lane (@eatpalmlane) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

Palm Lane

Yorkville Village, 55 Avenue Rd., 647-349-1085, palmlane.ca

More on Palm Lane

Aiming to prove that you really can win friends with salad, the Chase Hospitality Group has opened this fast-casual salad counter in Yorkville Village, serving healthful salads, grain bowls and smoothies.





A post shared by Planta (@plantarestaurants) on Oct 16, 2017 at 2:01pm PDT

Planta Burger

4 Temperance St., 647-348-7000, plantarestaurants.com

More on Planta Burger

The Chase Hospitality Group has two new spots in this restaurant roundup. Their new patty-based spin-off of Yorkville’s Planta serves a short menu of plant-based comfort food favourites: onion rings, fries, shakes and, of course, burgers.





A post shared by Poor Romeo (@poor_romeo_bar) on Sep 20, 2017 at 10:29pm PDT

Poor Romeo

1029 Gerrard St. E., no phone, @poor_romeo_bar

More on Poor Romeo

From the people behind Pinkertons, Leslieville’s late-night small-plates spot, comes neighbouring Poor Romeo, an all-American affair specializing in smashed burgers, craft beer and rock-and-roll.





A post shared by Soufi’s Restaurant (@soufis_to) on Jun 14, 2017 at 3:46pm PDT

Soufi’s

676 Queen St. W., 647-350-7737, soufis.ca

More on Soufi's

The Al Soufi family, along with a staff of Syrian newcomers, send out traditional Syrian dishes from their Queen West kitchen, including sweet knafeh cheese pastries and manakeesh.