Toronto Life’s team of anonymous restaurant reviewers went on a city-wide eating spree to produce this list, visiting just-opened hot spots and revisiting old favourites. Hundreds of meals were consumed, and vigorous debates ensued before we narrowed the list down to the final 100; the depth, variety and quality of Toronto’s kitchens and dining rooms made that task especially hard. The final list represents a cross-section of the city’s dining DNA, with high-end fine dining and pedigreed splurges alongside exceptional chef-driven neighbourhood spots, creatively inspired carry-out joints and specialists in dishes that can be found almost nowhere else. These are our favourite places to eat right now.
