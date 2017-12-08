10 new restaurants to check out in December

10 new restaurants to check out in December

Where to eat pasta, pizza and vegan pastrami, right now

>> See these on a map

Pasta Production is in full swing! Come check out the action in the kitchen through the glass walls @torontounion #openingweekend #letsgo A post shared by Amano Pasta (@eat.amano) on Nov 30, 2017 at 6:43am PST

Amano

Union Station, 65 Front St. W., 647-350-0092, eatamano.com

More on Amano

From the team behind Union Chicken, comes Amano—Union Station’s first sit-down restaurant. Commuters and tourists can now have a plate of pasta or a glass of vino, before or after boarding a train (which is a few steps up from Egg McMuffins and Double Doubles).



just yum. A post shared by ANNABELLE (@annabelleresto) on Sep 28, 2017 at 3:44pm PDT

Annabelle Pasta Bar

909 Davenport Rd., no phone, annabellerestaurant.com

More on Annabelle

This two-level trattoria at Davenport and Christie, from the owner of Lil Baci, serves up house-made pasta (three different $10 bowls daily) and snacks like deep-fried baby octopi. To drink: wine, of course, and six different takes on the negroni.



The Art of Cookery / Our Chefs are busy cooking up a feast inside The Civic, now open! Dinner walk-ins welcome or call for reservations. Your table is waiting. #thecivicrestaurant ⠀ A post shared by The Broadview Hotel – Toronto (@broadviewhotel) on Nov 16, 2017 at 9:49am PST

The Civic

106 Broadview Ave., 416-362-8439, thebroadviewhotel.ca

More on the Civic

The Broadview Hotel’s stunning new restaurant offers takes on Victorian-era dishes that executive chef John Sinopoli found listed on vintage Toronto menus: red-deer tartare, braised rabbit leg and even an elk chop. A short menu of boozy cocktails use ingredients similar to those found in drinks between 1850 and 1920.



Loving Cup. #ronicups 🔥🔥 A post shared by General Assembly (@ga_pizza) on Dec 6, 2017 at 3:04pm PST

General Assembly

331 Adelaide St. W., no phone, gapizza.com

More on General Assembly

Anthony Falco, the former pizza guru of Roberta’s in Brooklyn, worked with Cale Elliot-Armstrong (Village Pizza, Terroni) to compose a menu of made-to-order 10-inch pizzas, salads and snacks like warm olives, cheesy bread and salumi plates. There’s booze, too, including local beer and some batch cocktails.



hello, spicy bap 💥 #hello123forever A post shared by Hello 123 (@hello123forever) on Dec 4, 2017 at 8:44am PST

Hello 123

1122 Queen St. W., 416-532-3555, hello123forever.com

More on Hello 123

The all-vegan menu features a couple of Kupfert and Kim’s quick-service classics (like the Oaxaca bowl), along with a bunch of new dishes including small plates (hummus and seed-oat toast), a DIY lettuce wrap platter, noodle bowls and a burger. Bonus: weekend brunch.



Mad Crush Wine Bar

582 College St., 647-350-8111, madcrushwinebar.ca

More on Mad Crush

Breaking away from his typically Bristish fare, chef Andrew Carter (Queen and Beaver, The Oxley, The Wickson Social) ventures into French territory at his new College Street wine bar. And speaking of wine, the bar stocks more than 120 kinds of the stuff, all available by the glass thanks to an Enomatic system.



Tonight is the night! Mythology's Grand Opening kicks off at 5pm. You do not want to miss this! #dinemythology A post shared by @mythologydiner on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:56am PST

Mythology Diner

1265 Queen St. W., no phone, mythologydiner.com

More on Mythology

From the people who brought Toronto Doomie’s (Parkdale’s vegan junk food spot) comes Mythology, a neighbouring diner specializing in veganized diner classics, like a realistic reuben, Salisbury steak and boneless wings.



Omai restaurant serving up hand rolls and sake! Opening in a few short weeks! #handrolls #torontoeats #temaki #omai #sake #torontofood A post shared by OMAI (@omai.restaurant) on Aug 4, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

Omai

3 Baldwin St., 647-341-7766, omairestaurant.ca

More on Omai

Inspired by the small izakayas found in Japan, chef Edward Bang’s short menu features a whole bunch of temaki (hand rolls) made-to-order with fresh seafood. To drink, there’s beer (some Japanese imports, some from Leslieville’s Godspeed) and a variety of sakes, all available by the glass.



Pollyanna

1054 Gerrard St. E., 647-352-6969, thepollyanna.ca

More on Pollyanna

At this eclectic Leslieville spot from the owners of Eastside Social, the menu bounces around the Mediterranean from Spain to Tunisia, with the odd detour to Asia. In true nouveau-Canuck style, no particular dish has just one influence: a typically Italian plate of black fettuccine, for instance, has both Spanish (chorizo) and Japanese (tempura-style octopus) elements.



🤤🤤🤤 A post shared by serenagoldring (@serenagoldring) on Nov 27, 2017 at 3:33pm PST

Roywoods

198 Ossington Ave., 416-546-2941, roywoods.ca

More on Roywoods

Owner Regis Jay loved Donald Simpson’s North York lunch counter, Allwyn’s Bakery, so much, he lured the chef into the city. At Roywoods, Simpson cooks up Jamaican dishes, like jerk wings, cod fritters and, the restaurants number-one seller, a coco bread lobster sandwich. Unsurprisingly, the drinks menu involves a whole lotta rum.