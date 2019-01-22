Food

Limited tickets for 5th Annual Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants event on sale now

By Toronto Life |  

On April 29, 2019 Toronto Life will bring chefs from the city’s top restaurants together under one roof to prepare signature dishes and present their menus directly to you—along with plenty of wine, cocktails and beer. All you have to do is bring your appetite. Tickets are now available for $110 each. Don’t miss out.

This event always sells out quickly and no door tickets will be available on the day of the event.

Monday, April 29, 2019
6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Evergreen Brick Works
550 Bayview Ave, Toronto

Must be 19+ to attend, includes all sample dishes and beverages.

 

