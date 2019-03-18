Food

Additional limited tickets for 5th Annual Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants event are released

By Toronto Life |  

On April 29, 2019, Toronto Life will bring chefs from the city’s top restaurants together under one roof to prepare signature dishes and present their menus directly to you—along with plenty of wine, cocktails and beer. All you have to do is bring your appetite. A limited number of additional tickets have now been released. Don’t miss out as no door tickets will be available on the day of the event.

Want a discount on tickets? Limited discounted tickets will be exclusively available for Toronto Life Insider members at a special rate of $95 per ticket (savings of $15 off the regular price of $110 per ticket). Get your Toronto Life Insider membership today and save now!

Monday, April 29, 2019
6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Evergreen Brick Works
550 Bayview Ave, Toronto

Must be 19+ to attend, includes all sample dishes and beverages.

 

