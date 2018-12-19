Limited early-bird tickets for Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants 2019 event on sale now

Limited early-bird tickets for Toronto Life’s Best Restaurants 2019 event on sale now

On April 29, 2019 Toronto Life will bring chefs from the city’s top restaurants together under one roof to prepare signature dishes and present their menus directly to you—along with plenty of wine, cocktails and beer. All you have to do is bring your appetite. Limited early-bird tickets are now available for a discounted rate of $95 per ticket (savings of $15 off the regular price of $110 per ticket). Don’t miss out.

Also, early-bird tickets are exclusively available for Toronto Life Insider members for a discounted rate of $80 per ticket (savings of $30 off the regular price) until December 31st. Get your Toronto Life Insider membership today and save now!

This event always sells out quickly and no door tickets will be available on the day of the event.

Monday, April 29, 2019

6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Evergreen Brick Works

550 Bayview Ave, Toronto

Must be 19+ to attend, includes all sample dishes and beverages.