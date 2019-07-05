Last chance! Tickets are almost entirely gone for the 5th Annual Toronto Life Garden Party
On Wednesday, July 17, Toronto Life will once again bring together music, food and the gorgeous outdoors in our 5th Annual Toronto Life Garden Party. Eat your way through the top catering in the city while sipping signature beverages and enjoying musical performances and art installations. Located on the gorgeous grounds of the Toronto Botanical Garden, your ticket includes:
- Standing dinner and hors d’oeuvres by Eatertainment
- Performances by Honey Jam, Sole Power Productions and Universal Music Canada
- Specialty cocktails and beverages from Belvedere Vodka, Diplomático Rum, No. 3 Gin, New Zealand Wine Growers, Storyteller, St. Germain, Balzac’s, FIJI Water and Seedlip
- Installations by The Power Plant, ZimSculpt and Pat Nunziata
- Private garden tours by Toronto Botanical Garden
- Exclusive gift from Penguin Random House Canada
- Sweet treats from The Tempered Room and Love Gelato
General admission tickets are 95 per cent sold, so buy yours today! There will no tickets available at the venue on the day of the event.
Wednesday, July 17
6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Toronto Botanical Garden
777 Lawrence Ave. E.
Tickets
General Admission: $79 per ticket
(Must be 19+ to attend)