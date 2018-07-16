It’s your last chance to purchase tickets to Toronto Life’s exclusive Garden Party

It’s your last chance to purchase tickets to Toronto Life’s exclusive Garden Party

On Wednesday, July 18, Toronto Life will host an evening on the gorgeous grounds of the Toronto Botanical Garden for our fourth-annual Garden Party. Guests will enjoy access to all indoor and outdoor activities including a performance by TiKA. The ticket price includes a cocktail reception with beer from Lost Craft and wine from Jacob’s Creek, a standing dinner menu from Eatertainment (beef tenderloin! tuna poke!) and a dessert station from The Tempered Room. Guests will also get an exclusive tour of TBG’s gorgeous grounds and a special preview of the ZimSculpt exhibition.

But hurry! Only a handful of tickets remain and there won’t be any available at the venue on the day of, so get yours now.

Wednesday, July 18

Toronto Botanical Garden

777 Lawrence Ave. E.

6:00pm – 9:30pm

Tickets

$69 per ticket

Special for two: $120

(Must be 19+ to attend)