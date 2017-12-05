Kick off the holiday season with the Grey Goose Gifting Boutique at the LCBO Pop-Up

A great way to sip, shop and be merry

If you’re like us, you swear, every year, to get your holiday shopping done early, and, like us, you still find yourself on December 24th, pushing your way through the crowds, to pick up those last few gifts. Don’t be that person this year! Here’s a way to cross a bunch of people off your list before this weekend is out—and pick up some cool cocktail-making tips while you’re at it.

This Thursday through Saturday, Grey Goose is taking over the LCBO Pop-Up store at 600 King Street West to unveil the Grey Goose Holiday Gifting Boutique. Shoppers will be able to taste holiday-inspired cocktails, learn how to make a perfect martini and buy all kinds of special-edition Grey Goose goodies for friends or family or themselves, if the spirit moves them.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the event’s coolest offerings:

The Hot Holiday Cocktail. The Grey Goose Le Fizz—a signature blend of Grey Goose vodka, St-Germain elderflower liqueur, fresh lime juice and soda water—is poised to be 2017’s hot holiday cocktail. It will be available to sample, along with a delicious selection of French canapés, as you shop for holiday gifts.

A Grey Goose Tasting Flight. If you’ve ever wondered how the World’s Best Tasting Vodka is crafted (hint: it involves soft winter wheat grown in Picardy, the breadbasket of France), this one’s for you: a Grey Goose Brand Ambassador will walk guests through the process, and offer up tastings, including specialty flavours and Grey Goose VX—that’s Grey Goose finished with a hint of precious Cognac.

Martini Making. Whether you like it wet, dry or dirty, the perfect vodka martini is out there for you. An expert mixologist will provide step-by-step demonstrations of Grey Goose martini making, with variations and garnishes to suit every taste and personality.

Grey Goose L’espresso Martini. Guaranteed to perk up any holiday party, the Grey Goose L’Espresso Martini is the new third course—an easy-to-master, must-try cocktail that involves Grey Goose, a shot of espresso and some coffee liqueur. You can taste this great alternative to dessert that’s sure to delight the guests of your holiday soirée.

Gifts, gifts, gifts. The best part: a chance to cross a bunch of names off the holiday shopping list with an assortment of special-edition Grey Goose gifts, from stocking stuffers to big-ticket splurges.

• Limited-Edition Gift Tins with 750 mL Bottle: What’s better than a bottle of Grey Goose for Christmas? A bottle in one of Grey Goose’s elegant 2017 Gift Tins. Available at the Pop-Up and select LCBO locations while quantities last.

• Martini Gift Pack: This includes one 750 mL bottle of soft, subtly sweet Grey Goose vodka and two Grey Goose-designed martini glasses, which are smaller with a narrower slope for the perfect martini sipping experience.

• Grey Goose 50 mL flavours pack: The ultimate stocking stuffer for the person who wants to try it all, this gift features a sample size of every Grey Goose flavour, each blended with real fruit essence.

• Grey Goose VX: The ultimate splurge for the luxury spirit connoisseur—it’s Grey Goose finished with a hint of precious Cognac. Ideal for sipping on the rocks.

Complimentary Gifts with Purchase*. With any Grey Goose purchase over $100, guests will receive a Nadège Patisserie specialty chocolate ornament. And if you’re looking to make a big impression on your guests this year, take home the largest holiday gift of the season: For a limited time, Grey Goose is offering their 3-litre, 4.5-litre or 6-litre bottle! This will include a customizable light box for a personal holiday message. *While supplies last.

The Details

What: Grey Goose Gifting Boutique @ the LCBO Pop-Up

Where: 600 King St. W., Toronto, ON (King and Portland)

When: Thursday December 7th to Saturday December 9th from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

To celebrate the holidays with Grey Goose, here are three extraordinary recipes for your holiday soirée.

GREY GOOSE LE FIZZ: A great alternative to champagne to surprise and delight your guests.

GREY GOOSE MARTINI: A classic aperitif that pairs wonderfully with oysters.

GREY GOOSE L’ESPRESSO MARTINI: A delightful, lighter alternative to dessert after a large holiday meal; pairs wonderfully with chocolate or serve as a Café Gourmand with small pastries.