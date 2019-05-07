Here’s what went down at Spring Picnic sandwich festival presented by Dufferin Mall and Toronto Life

Here’s what went down at Spring Picnic sandwich festival presented by Dufferin Mall and Toronto Life

Hundreds of hungry people turned up at Dufferin Mall this past Sunday in search of sandwiches. And they weren’t disappointed: more than a dozen of the city’s best sandwich artists—as ranked by Toronto Life—were stationed at booths around the shopping centre, each handing out generous samples of their handheld creations to happy ticket holders. It was up to attendees to stroll the mall’s corridors to seek out sandwiches. It was like a savoury (and in a couple cases, sweet) scavenger hunt.

There was something to suit every sandwich lover’s taste: spicy jerk chicken from Roywood’s, piled-high pastrami from Rose & Sons, saucy barbecued brisket from Beach Hill Smokehouse, very filling Philly cheesesteaks from Illystyl3 Sammies and rave-worthy roast beef from Donna’s, to name just a few. Chef Gordon Jagger from the Junction’s pay-what-you-can grocery store, Feed It Forward, was on hand serving up Moroccan chicken on mini waffles. And while there may be some debate about whether or not a burger is a sandwich, nobody was turning down the delicious prime-beef sliders from the Food Dude’s food truck parked outside. David’s Tea, Earth + City and No Frills provided the refreshments, while s’mores sammies and colourful macarons made for sweet endings (or sugary palate cleansers).

Guests also had the chance to snap selfies of themselves at a summery picnic set-up and explore the snap, share and win retailer display. Minor diners got their faces painted, took part in fun crafts and played giant lawn games, while enjoying live music. Enthusiastic participants visited special retailers during the scavenger hunt for their chance to win a fabulous prize. Here’s a look at all of the carbo-loading craziness.