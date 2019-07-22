Here’s what went down at the latest members-only Toronto Life Masterclass at Tanto

Food

If you’ve ever wanted to level-up your home cooking game with techniques from some of Toronto’s top chefs, TL Insider‘s Masterclass series is for you. In early July, a group of insiders gathered at Tanto to see up-close how chef Julian Iliopoulos prepares the Ossington restaurant’s signature duck dish. It’s called duck al hilo—duck by a thread—for the method in which the meat cooks while dangling over a live fire, resulting in a beautifully golden-crispy duck licked with plenty of smoke flavour. On this particular evening, it also resulted in an unforgettable meal. Here’s a look at how the event unfolded.

The crowd gathered around Tanto’s chef’s counter for a quick introductory chat with Iliopoulos—with wine and snacks, of course.
Iliopoulos introduced the star of the evening: the duck!
Iliopoulos called for volunteers to help prepare the duck for cooking.
The key to duck al hilo: that would be the hilo, or thread in Spanish, by which the duck hangs during cooking.
Duck al hilo, in progress.
And here’s the finished, resting duck.
It’s time to slice and serve!
Members were invited, and encouraged, to get hands-on with the food.
And hey, who wouldn’t want some duck-fat potatoes to go with their protein?
Here’s the full spread prepared by Iliopoulus, with the duck and those potatoes paired with some juicy red beets.
Dinner is served.
And of course, dessert: some smoky flame-grilled strawberry shortcakes.
The full crew, mid-meal.

