Get your copy of The City’s 100 Best Food Shops right now

Get your copy of The City’s 100 Best Food Shops right now

We all had to adjust to lining up for things more than ever during the pandemic—a small price to pay in service of capacity limits and public health. But one recent Saturday afternoon, on a single block of Gerrard East, there were dozens of masked and happy people lined up for thick steaks and house-ground burgers from the neighbourhood butcher; basketball-sized loaves of sourdough and sandwiches from the Italian grocer; extravagantly iced gourmet doughnuts from the bakery; cheese and charcuterie from the fromagerie; and cans of beer from the brewery and bottle shop around the corner. It felt a bit like navigating through a crowd at a music festival (remember those?), only the headlining act was entirely edible.

The same scene repeats itself in pockets across the city and it illuminates the narrative that we, as Toronto Life’s food editors, have documented since the start of the pandemic: it’s been an absolutely brutal time to be a restaurant operator, but there’s likely never been a better time to be a butcher, a baker or a purveyor of anything destined for home consumption. Fancy meals at home became the Covid-era equivalent of the white- tablecloth tasting menu, and now that we’ve all levelled up our culinary repertoires, we’ve decided we’d like to keep the new-and-improved taste.

That’s why we decided to create The City’s 100 Best Food Shops, a special issue of Toronto Life that we’re releasing today to celebrate our city’s glorious food landscape. It’s available to purchase online or on newsstands, and features top-ten lists of the city’s best butchers, patisseries, bakeries and more, where you can find everything from heritage pork chops to produce at the peak of its freshness. New and old, hidden and not-so-hidden, spacious and pocket-sized, these 100 shops are the very best of the best.