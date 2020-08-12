For the love of lobster

From August 12 to 31, visit participating GTA restaurants to taste a special menu of lobster rolls—and vote for your favourite.

If you love Prince Edward Island lobster—and who doesn’t?—you’ll love the PEI Lobster Roll Call contest. Participating restaurants across the city and the surrounding area will feature their finest PEI lobster rolls in a celebration of East Coast cuisine. From August 12 through 31, you can taste and vote for the GTA’s favourite PEI lobster roll, with our top 3 winners announced September 1.

When it comes to great dining, it’s quality ingredients that make all the difference. And it’s no secret that Prince Edward Island is a world-class destination for fresh seafood. The clean, cold, North-Atlantic water produces arguably the world’s best lobster, sustainably harvested off the island’s famous red-sand shoreline. PEI celebrates a rich history of lobster fishing, with many 3rd and 4th generation fishers practicing family traditions dating back over 150 years.

Lobster PEI fisheries are proud to offer sustainable, responsibly caught lobster that has been Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified since 2014. Avoiding overfishing and prioritizing ocean health is an important step in bringing high-quality lobster to Canadian dinner tables. MSC Ambassador Chef, Charlotte Langley, praises Prince Edward Island fishers as “stewards of the sea,” reliable for providing lobster that follows her food philosophy of traceability, sustainability, and ethicality.

With travel restrictions and safety measures in place, Canadians are turning to their own backyard and reflecting on how much there is to appreciate in the country we call home.

Stop by the participating restaurants and taste their unique takes on the PEI summer specialty—vote for your favourite and enter to win a $500 Digital Gift Card and a Lobster PEI promotional prize pack—and celebrate this uniquely Canadian summer staple.

PEI Lobster Roll Call Contest participating restaurants:

Beast Bodega

Buster’s Sea Cove

Market Street Catch

Oyster Boy

Jake’s Grill & Oyster House

Lobster Burger Bar

The Wilcox Gastropub

Mermaid and The Oyster

Tide & Vine Oyster House

For complete rules and regulations, visit here.