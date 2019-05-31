Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in June

Every new title coming to Netflix Canada in June

Black Mirror: Season 5

The fifth season of Charlie Brooker’s mind-bending dystopian anthology was pushed back for the choose-your-own adventure film Bandersnatch. Now it finally returns with a new batch of terrifying tech, unsettling characters and WTF plot twists. Miley Cyrus makes a cameo as a miserable pop star (not Hannah Montana); Andrew Scott (Fleabag‘s Hot Priest) plays a driver for an Uber-like platform whose life spirals out of control in a single day; and a fertility app throws Anthony Mackie’s relationship into limbo. June 5.

Murder Mystery

This Murder on the Orient Express–esque dark comedy reunites Adam Sandler with his Just Go With It co-star Jennifer Aniston. On a long-overdue anniversary trip to Europe, the unhappily married couple—a New York cop and his mystery novel–obsessed wife—meet elderly billionaire Malcolm Quince, who invites them to spend a few days on his luxurious yacht. Instead of lounging in the sun and getting buzzed off mimosas, they become prime suspects in a murder case and flee. June 7.

The Black Godfather

Dubbed “the Godfather of Black Music,” record producer Clarence Avant earned a reputation as a powerhouse negotiator during a time when racism ruled America. Under the guidance of Joe Glaser, Louis Armstrong’s long-time manager, he cultivated a slew of R&B and soul legends (including Tom Wilson, Sarah Vaughan and Jimmy Smith), established the first African-American-owned radio station in L.A., and dabbled in film as the producer of Paramount’s Save the Children. This career-spanning documentary, created by Academy Award nominee Reginald Hudlin, features interviews with an impressive list of Avant’s admirers—Quincy Jones, Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, David Geffen, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama—who reflect on how he shaped the entertainment industry. June 7.

Tales of the City

In 1993, Armistead Maupin’s ever-popular Tales of the City novels were adapted into a miniseries that chronicled the life of Mary Ann (Laura Linney), a young secretary who travels to San Francisco at the hight of its drug-and-disco ’70s culture. Despite concerns surrounding the shows risqué themes (i.e. LGBT characters and lots of nudity), it earned PBS some of its highest ratings ever. Now, Netflix revisits Mary Ann in 2019, when she returns to San Francisco after 20 years away to reunite with the ex-husband and daughter she left behind. Ellen Page plays the daughter, joining original cast members Linney, Olympia Dukakis and Paul Gross. June 7.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chef Show

As a follow up to his 2014 film Chef, Jon Favreau reunites with superstar foodie Roy Choi to create a reality show spinoff about the agonies and ecstasies of cooking. The series includes a long list of A-list guests—including Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow, Tom Holland and David Chang—who join the duo to experiment with some of their favourite recipes. June 7.

Also coming to Netflix this month

Available June 1

Arthdal Chronicles

Oh, Ramona!

A Dog’s Purpose

Alien: Covenant

Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day

Apocalypse Now

Homefront

Inception

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Life in the Doghouse

Police Academy

Satan & Adam

Shoplifters

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Net

The Quake

Available June 3

Malibu Rescue: The Series

Available June 4

Baroness Von Sketch Show: Season 3

The Guilty

Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome

Available June 5

A Silent Voice

Babe

Couples Retreat

Do the Right Thing

Nanny McPhee

Nanny McPhee Returns

Role Models

The Boy Next Door

The Breakfast Club

Vertigo

Available June 6

Alles ist gut

Available June 7

3%: Season 3

Designated Survivor: Season 3

Elisa & Marcela

I Am Mother

Rock My Heart

Super Monsters Monster Pets

Available June 8

The Edge of Seventeen

Available June 9

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

Available June 11

Baby Driver

Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet

Available June 12

Jo Koy: Comin’ In Hot

Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese

Available June 13

The 3rd Eye 2

Jinn

Kakegurui xx

Available June 14

Aggretsuko: Season 2

The Alcàsser Murders

Awake: The Million Dollar Game

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 3

Charité at War

Cinderella Pop

iZombie: Season 5

Leila

Life Overtakes Me

Unité 42

Available June 15

Taking Lives

THE MECHANIC

Available June 18

Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives

Available June 19

Beats

The Edge of Democracy

Mr. D: Season 8

Available June 20

Annabelle: Creation

Le Chant du Loup

Available June 21

Ad Vitam

Bolívar

The Casketeers: Season 2

The Confession Tapes: Season 2

Dark: Season 2

EVANGELION: DEATH (TRUE)²

Girls Incarcerated: Season 2

GO! Live Your Way: Season 2

Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil

Mr. Iglesias

Neon Genesis Evangelion

Queen of the South: Season 3

The End of Evangelion

Available June 22

Marvel Studios The Avengers

Available June 24

Forest of Piano: Season 2

Available June 25

Mike Epps: Only One Mike

Available June 27

Answer for Heaven

Available June 28

7SEEDS

Dope: Season 3

Exhibit A

Instant Hotel: Season 2

Motown Magic: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 3

The Chosen One

Available June 30

Anne with an E: Season 2

Glee: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Netflix this Month

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist (June 1)

Wedding Crashers (June 1)

Marvel Studios Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (June 5)

American Pie (June 5)