From taco fiestas to pickle parties, these are seven of this summer’s can’t-miss food festivals

While summer in Toronto comes with heat domes, wildfire smoke and hordes of hungry wasps, it’s also peak food festival season—so slather on the sunscreen, stay hydrated and make the most of it. Here are seven epic eating extravaganzas worth checking out between now and September.

Where: The Harbourfront Centre When: Every Saturday until August 23 What: New to the food-festival scene, Underground Night Market brings the energy of a late-night market to the Harbourfront Centre every Saturday evening from now until the end of summer. The current vendor lineup includes Watty’s Jerk Chicken, Cranz Empanadas, Wilson’s Haus of Lechon and Guido’s Pizza. The best part? All of the food is $10 or less. Also: cocktails, live DJs and dance lessons.

Where: Henderson Brewing Co.

When: July 19 What: For one day only, you can feast on some of the city’s best street food and feel good about it, because this particular festival is all about the little guys. Feastie brings together over 40 small, independently owned businesses and 15 different cuisines for a curated day of glocal (global and local) eats. There’ll be Filipino barbecue from Slow Jams, comforting onigiri from Hey! Mom and bite-size Jamaican patties from Bashy, plus craft beer courtesy of Henderson’s and cocktails from Parkdale’s Simpl Things.

Where: Stackt Market

When: July 26 What: Highlighting the culture and foods of the Afro-Caribbean community through the lens of the city’s diaspora, Foodville is a one-day music and culinary experience that’s full of soul. On the menu are meat pies from Adogan, colourful Ethiopian barbecue from Gebeta and saltfish fritters from Joyce Jamaican Eatery. Live music and entertainment will come courtesy of Jester, Estrn and many more artists. This one is a feast for all the senses.

Where: Woodbine Park When: August 1 to 4 What: For the entirety of the August long weekend, Woodbine Park will be taken over by a cavalcade of restaurants on wheels. This year, the food truck festival highlights include spiral fries on a stick from Tornado Fries, shawarma sandwiches from Tut’s Egyptian, jerk everything from the Jerk Brothers, and tacos from Los Vietnamita that fuse Vietnamese and Mexican flavours.

Where: Fort York When: August 8 to 10 What: Like a fully loaded taco, the lineup at this festival (held annually in Toronto, Montreal and LA) is absolutely jam-packed. This year’s roster of vendors is stacked with local faves including Rosa’s, Kong’s Hot Tacos, Lit Up Jerk, Atomic 10, Fiesta Empanada, Birria Catrina, Born2Eat and Rick’s Good Eats. With over 250 types of tacos on offer—from the traditional (birria, carnitas, al pastor) to the delightfully unhinged (mac and cheese)—plus salsa dancing lessons, cocktails, live music, and mezcal and tequila tastings, Fort York hasn’t been this spicy since the War of 1812.

Where: Hotel X

When: August 8 to 10 What: Equal parts music festival and culinary adventure, WNMFest pulls out all the stops for a three-day hoopla to celebrate all facets of Asian culture. Visitors can expect nightly dragon and lion dance performances by Northern Legs Southern Fist as well as an all-Asian entertainment lineup stacked with local and international DJs and dance crews. The food lineup is no joke either: sushi tacos from Japan Taco 911, wild Filipino fries from Kanto Tato, and Taiwanese-style barbecue and cloud-like bubble waffles from Egg Egg Bomb. Friday and Saturday are for the 19-plus crowd only, but family-friendly Sunday is when the junior foodies can feast.

Where: Henderson Brewing Co. When: September 20 and 21 What: If there’s one thing we’ve learned from pickle scones, pickle-brined fried chicken sandwiches and deep-fried Oreos stuffed with pickles, it’s that people are pickle crazy. So much so that Henderson Brewing co-founder Adin Wener has, for the third year in a row, devoted an entire festival to the tangy wonders. This year’s edition—which is rumoured to include a ride-on pickle—is the biggest yet. It features reuben and pickle sandwiches from Smoked and Smashed, a caesar booth from extreme picklers Matt and Steve, pickle soda from local craft company Solly’s, pickle ice cream from Four All Ice Cream, and straight-up dill pickles from Toronto’s own Marty’s. They will also announce the winner of the homemade pickle contest, Show Us Your Pickle. The two-day event will leave you feeling wined, dined and brined.